DJ Akademiks Captures The Moment He Met Daphne Joy On Their $4000 Date

When Daphne Joy went viral last month for her leaked sex tape with Diddy, DJ Akademiks made sure to get in on the story. Not long after the video leaked online, Joy did a stream with Akademiks. The two had immediate chemistry, although fans remarked that Joy was simply buttering Ak up.

During the live stream, Akademiks asked if Daphne Joy would be willing to go on a date. She accepted, and the two subsequently met in real life. This date went down about a week ago, although footage is now making its way to the internet.

For instance, in the clip below, we can see Ak and Joy meeting for the first time. It seemed a bit awkward at first, although they eventually built their rapport with one another. If you recall, Ak posted photos of the date on social media after the fact.

DJ Akademiks x Daphne Joy

Furthermore, Akademiks had admitted to spending $4000 on the date. It's a hefty price to pay, although when you're as famous and as rich as Akademiks, then perhaps it's not so absurd.

One has to wonder what is next for Daphne Joy. Following the leak of her sex tape, the model went on a media tour of sorts. She has done numerous podcasts and even went on this date with Akademiks. Whether or not fans remain interested in her story remains to be seen.

As for Akademiks, he also had a sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God this weekend. It was here that they spoke about Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and influence over the music industry.