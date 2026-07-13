DJ Akademiks Captures The Moment He Met Daphne Joy On Their $4000 Date

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy broke the internet by going on a date a couple of weekends ago, and now, there is footage from the date.

When Daphne Joy went viral last month for her leaked sex tape with Diddy, DJ Akademiks made sure to get in on the story. Not long after the video leaked online, Joy did a stream with Akademiks. The two had immediate chemistry, although fans remarked that Joy was simply buttering Ak up.

During the live stream, Akademiks asked if Daphne Joy would be willing to go on a date. She accepted, and the two subsequently met in real life. This date went down about a week ago, although footage is now making its way to the internet.

For instance, in the clip below, we can see Ak and Joy meeting for the first time. It seemed a bit awkward at first, although they eventually built their rapport with one another. If you recall, Ak posted photos of the date on social media after the fact.

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DJ Akademiks x Daphne Joy

Furthermore, Akademiks had admitted to spending $4000 on the date. It's a hefty price to pay, although when you're as famous and as rich as Akademiks, then perhaps it's not so absurd.

One has to wonder what is next for Daphne Joy. Following the leak of her sex tape, the model went on a media tour of sorts. She has done numerous podcasts and even went on this date with Akademiks. Whether or not fans remain interested in her story remains to be seen.

As for Akademiks, he also had a sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God this weekend. It was here that they spoke about Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and influence over the music industry.

You can watch the entirety of that conversation below.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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