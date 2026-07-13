JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" Show Delayed As Yankee Stadium Security Fails To Let In Thousands Of Fans

BY Alexander Cole
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z is pictured inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Thousands of fans can't get into Yankee Stadium, and with security crumbling, JAŸ-Z's Extra Innings show could be shut down early.

JAŸ-Z's performances at Yankee Stadium on Friday and Saturday night were absolutely fantastic. The artist came through with some huge cameos, including the likes of Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, and many more.

Tonight, Hov is wrapping up his Yankee Stadium concert series with some Extra Innings. This has fans intrigued in terms of what direction he will go. There has been speculation about who he might bring out. Some believe Jeezy and Kendrick Lamar are in play. Unfortunately, there is a chance that we might not know tonight.

We say this because the situation at Yankee Stadium is dire right now. According to concertgoers on site at Yankee Stadium, security has shut down the gates. No one can get through, and thousands of people have been stuck outside for hours.

Fans inside the stadium were told that the concert would be delayed until everyone with a ticket could get into the venue. However, there is one big issue here. There is a curfew for shows in New York City, and it's 11 PM. At the time of writing this, that is in 20 minutes from now.

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JAŸ-Z Fans Are Not Happy

This is quite concerning, especially since JAŸ-Z has yet to perform a single song. There is a very real possibility that the show is canceled altogether. However, the hope is that security can figure it out, and some exceptions can be made.

Fans have traveled from far and wide to see Hov perform, and now, the stadium's security is making the process a lot more complicated than it needs to be. At this time, security has not explained these delays. Although fans online have speculated that the gates closed due to unticketed fans trying to hop the gate.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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