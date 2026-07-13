JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" Show Delayed As Yankee Stadium Security Fails To Let In Thousands Of Fans

JAŸ-Z's performances at Yankee Stadium on Friday and Saturday night were absolutely fantastic. The artist came through with some huge cameos, including the likes of Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, and many more.

Tonight, Hov is wrapping up his Yankee Stadium concert series with some Extra Innings. This has fans intrigued in terms of what direction he will go. There has been speculation about who he might bring out. Some believe Jeezy and Kendrick Lamar are in play. Unfortunately, there is a chance that we might not know tonight.

We say this because the situation at Yankee Stadium is dire right now. According to concertgoers on site at Yankee Stadium, security has shut down the gates. No one can get through, and thousands of people have been stuck outside for hours.

Fans inside the stadium were told that the concert would be delayed until everyone with a ticket could get into the venue. However, there is one big issue here. There is a curfew for shows in New York City, and it's 11 PM. At the time of writing this, that is in 20 minutes from now.

JAŸ-Z Fans Are Not Happy

This is quite concerning, especially since JAŸ-Z has yet to perform a single song. There is a very real possibility that the show is canceled altogether. However, the hope is that security can figure it out, and some exceptions can be made.

Fans have traveled from far and wide to see Hov perform, and now, the stadium's security is making the process a lot more complicated than it needs to be. At this time, security has not explained these delays. Although fans online have speculated that the gates closed due to unticketed fans trying to hop the gate.