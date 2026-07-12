JAŸ-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Attendance Record Two Nights In A Row

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Yankee Stadium Concert Attendance Record
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z has one more show left on his Yankee Stadium run, which has brought out Beyoncé, Eminem, Nas, and more as special guests.

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the anniversary of two classic albums this year: Reasonable Doubt's 30th and The Blueprint's 25th. While these records represent massive milestones for him, he continues to set new heights this late into his career. According to a press release, the Roc Nation mogul broke the record for most tickets ever sold for a Yankee Stadium concert... Two nights in a row.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, he broke the record first on night one celebrating Reasonable Doubt. Jay reportedly sold 44,916 tickets on the first of his three sold-out shows, although it's unclear if this is the ticket sales number or just the attendance number.

Either way, he broke the record again with the second night at Yankee Stadium, reportedly selling 45,832 tickets. There were many celebrities in the audience and larger cavalcades of rowdy fans enjoying these hits being brought to life.

There's still a lot of anticipation for Hov's closing show at Yankee Stadium tonight (Sunday, July 11), even though all the updates from the first two could keep the discourse alive for a long time. Fans are hoping this upcoming "Extra Innings" show holds incredible surprises and some heartening throwbacks, but we'll have to wait a few hours more at press time before finding out.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Who Did JAŸ-Z Bring Out At Yankee Stadium?

During night two of this Yankee Stadium run, JAŸ-Z brought out various special guests. The night began with Slick Rick, and Eminem later came out to perform "Renegade." Pharrell also hit the stage for a medley of some of his biggest Hov collaborations, which was dope to see.

On the other hand, night one had plenty of guest performers as well. Beyoncé lit the crowd up at the start, and Blue Ivy Carter was also there for a piano part. Nas came out to turn New York City upside down, and Jaz-O and Memphis Bleek also hit the stage.

We will see if the "Extra Innings" show tonight also breaks a Yankee Stadium attendance and ticket sales record. Given how massive the run has been so far, it could end off with a greater bang.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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