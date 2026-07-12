JAŸ-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Attendance Record Two Nights In A Row

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the anniversary of two classic albums this year: Reasonable Doubt's 30th and The Blueprint's 25th. While these records represent massive milestones for him, he continues to set new heights this late into his career. According to a press release, the Roc Nation mogul broke the record for most tickets ever sold for a Yankee Stadium concert... Two nights in a row.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, he broke the record first on night one celebrating Reasonable Doubt. Jay reportedly sold 44,916 tickets on the first of his three sold-out shows, although it's unclear if this is the ticket sales number or just the attendance number.

Either way, he broke the record again with the second night at Yankee Stadium, reportedly selling 45,832 tickets. There were many celebrities in the audience and larger cavalcades of rowdy fans enjoying these hits being brought to life.

There's still a lot of anticipation for Hov's closing show at Yankee Stadium tonight (Sunday, July 11), even though all the updates from the first two could keep the discourse alive for a long time. Fans are hoping this upcoming "Extra Innings" show holds incredible surprises and some heartening throwbacks, but we'll have to wait a few hours more at press time before finding out.

Who Did JAŸ-Z Bring Out At Yankee Stadium?

During night two of this Yankee Stadium run, JAŸ-Z brought out various special guests. The night began with Slick Rick, and Eminem later came out to perform "Renegade." Pharrell also hit the stage for a medley of some of his biggest Hov collaborations, which was dope to see.

On the other hand, night one had plenty of guest performers as well. Beyoncé lit the crowd up at the start, and Blue Ivy Carter was also there for a piano part. Nas came out to turn New York City upside down, and Jaz-O and Memphis Bleek also hit the stage.