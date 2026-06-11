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Jay-Z concert
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French JAŸ-Z Fans Show Out With Massive Online Ticket Queue For Paris Concert
JAŸ-Z is going to be performing at the Stade De France in Paris on September 10, and it appears as though fans are ready.
By
Alexander Cole
June 11, 2026