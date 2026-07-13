JAŸ-Z Brings Out Beyoncé For "Drunk In Love"

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z, wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Beyoncé came out for JAŸ-Z last night during what was the legendary rapper's third and final Yankee Stadium show of the weekend.

JAŸ-Z had his third and final performance of the weekend at Yankee Stadium last night. The "Extra Innings" show is one that fans were extremely excited about, as the tracklist and features would be unpredictable.

Unfortunately, the show only started at midnight due to security problems at Yankee Stadium. It was unfortunate for the fans, although JAŸ-Z certainly made it up to all of his supporters. As far as guests were concerned, this was the most stacked performance of the entire weekend.

He even got to bring out Beyoncé for a performance of "Drunk In Love." This was the song fans were hoping for, and it absolutely did not disappoint. The crowd pop at Yankee Stadium was a sound to behold.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

JAŸ-Z x Beyoncé At Yankee Stadium

Below, you can find the entire setlist for JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" show. As you will see, there were dozens of bangers.

Full setlist:

  • Dynasty Intro
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • I Know
  • U Don’t Know
  • Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
  • Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
  • Seen It All with Jeezy
  • Go Crazy with Jeezy
  • Hola Hovito
  • Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
  • Throwback with Usher
  • Never Change
  • Song Cry
  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  • Beach Is Better (Interlude)
  • FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
  • N— What, N— Who
  • No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
  • Clique
  • Run This Town with Rihanna
  • Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
  • Dead Presidents
  • Can I Live
  • Girls Girls Girls
  • 99 Problems
  • Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
  • Ain’t No N—
  • Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
  • Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
  • N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
  • Public Service Announcement
  • New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
  • Empire State of Mind
  • New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
  • Dear Summer
  • Lucifer
  • Encore

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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