JAŸ-Z Brings Out Beyoncé For "Drunk In Love"

JAŸ-Z had his third and final performance of the weekend at Yankee Stadium last night. The "Extra Innings" show is one that fans were extremely excited about, as the tracklist and features would be unpredictable.
Unfortunately, the show only started at midnight due to security problems at Yankee Stadium. It was unfortunate for the fans, although JAŸ-Z certainly made it up to all of his supporters. As far as guests were concerned, this was the most stacked performance of the entire weekend.
He even got to bring out Beyoncé for a performance of "Drunk In Love." This was the song fans were hoping for, and it absolutely did not disappoint. The crowd pop at Yankee Stadium was a sound to behold.
JAŸ-Z x Beyoncé At Yankee Stadium
Below, you can find the entire setlist for JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" show. As you will see, there were dozens of bangers.
Full setlist:
- Dynasty Intro
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- I Know
- U Don’t Know
- Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
- Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
- Seen It All with Jeezy
- Go Crazy with Jeezy
- Hola Hovito
- Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
- Throwback with Usher
- Never Change
- Song Cry
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
- Beach Is Better (Interlude)
- FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
- N— What, N— Who
- No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
- Clique
- Run This Town with Rihanna
- Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
- Dead Presidents
- Can I Live
- Girls Girls Girls
- 99 Problems
- Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
- Ain’t No N—
- Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
- Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
- Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
- N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
- Public Service Announcement
- New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
- Empire State of Mind
- New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
- Dear Summer
- Lucifer
- Encore
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