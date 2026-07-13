JAŸ-Z Explains Yankee Stadium Delay As Fans Demand Refunds

BY Alexander Cole
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Rapper Jay-Z is seen inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
JAŸ-Z fans were livid with what went down at Yankee Stadium last night, but the artist did offer an explanation on stage.

JAŸ-Z fans were left waiting outside of Yankee Stadium for up to five hours last night as security shut down the gates. Videos of fans passing out started to emerge on social media, with many saying the situation outside the gates was simply untenable.

While thousands of fans had made it into the Stadium safely, thousands of others were left in the dark. This subsequently led to a three-hour concert delay. Instead of starting at 9:15 PM EST, Hov only got on stage at 12:15 AM EST.

Some fans were only let in halfway through the show, and the anger was palpable. During the show, JAŸ-Z revealed that security had to close the doors because fans were rushing the gates. People without tickets were finding their way into the venue, and something needed to be done.

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JAŸ-Z Reveals What Happened

As fans waited for JAŸ-Z to take the stage, "refund" chants echoed throughout Yankee Stadium. For a second there, it was believed that the show could just be straight up canceled. After all, New York City has a concert curfew of 11 PM EST. Now, Hov will have to pay a hefty fine for going over the time limit. Although, seeing as though this is a Yankee Stadium issue, he might get a pass.

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Fans Want Refunds

The calls for refunds extended to social media. Even fans who got into the show seemingly want a refund for their troubles. After all, they went through a horrific experience outside of the gates. Not to mention, there were some who had to miss part of the show because of all this. While nights one and two went smoothly, it's clear that this was a bit of a mess, to put it bluntly.

Despite all of this, JAŸ-Z still put on a fantastic show with a setlist and guest list to write home about.

Full setlist:

  • Dynasty Intro
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • I Know
  • U Don’t Know
  • Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
  • Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
  • Seen It All with Jeezy
  • Go Crazy with Jeezy
  • Hola Hovito
  • Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
  • Throwback with Usher
  • Never Change
  • Song Cry
  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  • Beach Is Better (Interlude)
  • FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
  • N— What, N— Who
  • No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
  • Clique
  • Run This Town with Rihanna
  • Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
  • Dead Presidents
  • Can I Live
  • Girls Girls Girls
  • 99 Problems
  • Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
  • Ain’t No N—
  • Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
  • Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
  • N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
  • Public Service Announcement
  • New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
  • Empire State of Mind
  • New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
  • Dear Summer
  • Lucifer
  • Encore
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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