JAŸ-Z Explains Yankee Stadium Delay As Fans Demand Refunds

JAŸ-Z fans were left waiting outside of Yankee Stadium for up to five hours last night as security shut down the gates. Videos of fans passing out started to emerge on social media, with many saying the situation outside the gates was simply untenable.
While thousands of fans had made it into the Stadium safely, thousands of others were left in the dark. This subsequently led to a three-hour concert delay. Instead of starting at 9:15 PM EST, Hov only got on stage at 12:15 AM EST.
Some fans were only let in halfway through the show, and the anger was palpable. During the show, JAŸ-Z revealed that security had to close the doors because fans were rushing the gates. People without tickets were finding their way into the venue, and something needed to be done.
JAŸ-Z Reveals What Happened
As fans waited for JAŸ-Z to take the stage, "refund" chants echoed throughout Yankee Stadium. For a second there, it was believed that the show could just be straight up canceled. After all, New York City has a concert curfew of 11 PM EST. Now, Hov will have to pay a hefty fine for going over the time limit. Although, seeing as though this is a Yankee Stadium issue, he might get a pass.
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Fans Want Refunds
The calls for refunds extended to social media. Even fans who got into the show seemingly want a refund for their troubles. After all, they went through a horrific experience outside of the gates. Not to mention, there were some who had to miss part of the show because of all this. While nights one and two went smoothly, it's clear that this was a bit of a mess, to put it bluntly.
Despite all of this, JAŸ-Z still put on a fantastic show with a setlist and guest list to write home about.
Full setlist:
- Dynasty Intro
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- I Know
- U Don’t Know
- Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
- Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
- Seen It All with Jeezy
- Go Crazy with Jeezy
- Hola Hovito
- Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
- Throwback with Usher
- Never Change
- Song Cry
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
- Beach Is Better (Interlude)
- FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
- N— What, N— Who
- No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
- Clique
- Run This Town with Rihanna
- Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
- Dead Presidents
- Can I Live
- Girls Girls Girls
- 99 Problems
- Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
- Ain’t No N—
- Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
- Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
- Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
- N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
- Public Service Announcement
- New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
- Empire State of Mind
- New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
- Dear Summer
- Lucifer
- Encore