JAŸ-Z's Special Guests For His "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
JAŸ-Z was performing at Yankee Stadium last night, and while things did get messy at first, the show became an iconic night.

JAŸ-Z was performing yet again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, this time for the "Extra Innings" segment of his weekend. Unfortunately, for the fans, things got off to a rocky start due to security issues. Fans were stuck waiting outside Yankee Stadium for upwards of five hours. Some were let in halfway through the show.

However, once the festivities began, Hov did not disappoint. He performed some of the biggest songs in his catalog, all while bringing out a superstar list of guests. Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Clipse, Pharrell, and many more took the stage with JAŸ-Z last night. It was an incredible moment for the fans in the Stadium, and it seemed to be well worth the delay.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z Extra Innings Guest List

Full Guest List:

Full setlist:

  • Dynasty Intro
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • I Know
  • U Don’t Know
  • Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
  • Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
  • Seen It All with Jeezy
  • Go Crazy with Jeezy
  • Hola Hovito
  • Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
  • Throwback with Usher
  • Never Change
  • Song Cry
  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  • Beach Is Better (Interlude)
  • FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
  • N— What, N— Who
  • No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
  • Clique
  • Run This Town with Rihanna
  • Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
  • Dead Presidents
  • Can I Live
  • Girls Girls Girls
  • 99 Problems
  • Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
  • Ain’t No N—
  • Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
  • Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
  • N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
  • Public Service Announcement
  • New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
  • Empire State of Mind
  • New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
  • Dear Summer
  • Lucifer
  • Encore

Let us know what you thought of JAŸ-Z's latest show in the comments section below.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Music JAŸ-Z's Setlist for "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show
Jay Z Setlist Yankee Stadium Night Two Music JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night Two
Young Thug New Generation Tour YSL NAV Music Young Thug Announces "New Generation" Tour With YSL & NAV
jadakiss Music Jadakiss Appears To Fire Back At 38 Spesh On Unreleased Fat Joe Collab
Comments 2