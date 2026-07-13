JAŸ-Z's Special Guests For His "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show

JAŸ-Z was performing yet again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, this time for the "Extra Innings" segment of his weekend. Unfortunately, for the fans, things got off to a rocky start due to security issues. Fans were stuck waiting outside Yankee Stadium for upwards of five hours. Some were let in halfway through the show.
However, once the festivities began, Hov did not disappoint. He performed some of the biggest songs in his catalog, all while bringing out a superstar list of guests. Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Clipse, Pharrell, and many more took the stage with JAŸ-Z last night. It was an incredible moment for the fans in the Stadium, and it seemed to be well worth the delay.
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JAŸ-Z Extra Innings Guest List
Full Guest List:
- Rihanna
- Beyoncé
- Usher
- Clipse
- Pharrell
- Jeezy
- Fat Joe
- Jadakiss
- Teyana Taylor
- The-Dream
- Jermaine Dupri
- Swizz Beatz
Full setlist:
- Dynasty Intro
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- I Know
- U Don’t Know
- Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
- Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
- Seen It All with Jeezy
- Go Crazy with Jeezy
- Hola Hovito
- Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
- Throwback with Usher
- Never Change
- Song Cry
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
- Beach Is Better (Interlude)
- FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
- N— What, N— Who
- No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
- Clique
- Run This Town with Rihanna
- Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
- Dead Presidents
- Can I Live
- Girls Girls Girls
- 99 Problems
- Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
- Ain’t No N—
- Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
- Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
- Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
- N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
- Public Service Announcement
- New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
- Empire State of Mind
- New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
- Dear Summer
- Lucifer
- Encore
Let us know what you thought of JAŸ-Z's latest show in the comments section below.