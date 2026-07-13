JAŸ-Z's Special Guests For His "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show

JAŸ-Z was performing at Yankee Stadium last night, and while things did get messy at first, the show became an iconic night.

However, once the festivities began, Hov did not disappoint. He performed some of the biggest songs in his catalog, all while bringing out a superstar list of guests. Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher , Clipse, Pharrell , and many more took the stage with JAŸ-Z last night. It was an incredible moment for the fans in the Stadium, and it seemed to be well worth the delay.

JAŸ-Z was performing yet again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, this time for the "Extra Innings" segment of his weekend. Unfortunately, for the fans, things got off to a rocky start due to security issues . Fans were stuck waiting outside Yankee Stadium for upwards of five hours. Some were let in halfway through the show.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!