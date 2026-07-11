Young Thug Announces "New Generation" Tour With YSL & NAV

Young Thug has had a lot of changes regarding his hip-hop peers in recent years, including the addition of various up-and-coming young artists to the YSL roster. He's looking to take that on the road, as on Twitter, Kurrco caught a tease of the "New Generation" tour featuring the next-ups on the record label along with special guest NAV. More specifically, the artists on the lineup are Tezzus, diamond*, Yume, Iyrus, Biggs, and Unky.

Young Stoner Life will bring this group on the road for 19 shows in North America and four in Europe as of writing this article. We'll see if any more cities or regions will host the YSL "New Generation" tour with future announcements and possible expansions, although nothing is confirmed at press time.

As for where the cohort will land, the N.A. shows are in Arkansas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Michigan, New Jersey, Boston, New York City, Washington D.C., Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, Birmingham, Houston, Irving, Austin, Phoenix, and Inglewood. The Europe run will stop in Amsterdam, Germany, Poland, and Paris. NAV will only appear during the North America run.

YSL Tour With Young Thug

However, the tour poster does not reveal tour dates yet, so we'll have to wait for a more official announcement. Ticket sale information and other details will most likely come out in the near future, but fans are already very excited.

Young Thug's been working a lot with YSL's new generation, such as a feature on diamond*'s new project Bling Slime Vol. 1. There's also a YSL compilation album on the way and a lot of other new music that either dropped in 2026 or will drop later this year.

Young Thug and NAV's link-up is unsurprising given their collaborative history and chemistry over the years. They most recently teamed up on the track "Trimski," building on years of development and momentum.