Young Thug Tells Store Manager To Turn Off His Song With Gunna

Young Thug and Gunna have dropped bangers over the years, although Thugger isn't interested in hearing them.

Whether or not they will ever get back on good terms remains to be seen. Gunna is still doing his thing and making hit records. Meanwhile, Young Thug's latest music has left quite a bit to be desired. This has ultimately led to debates about which artist has come out of this situation on top.

Since that time, Young Thug has made it crystal clear that he doesn't rock with Gunna these days. So much so that he doesn't even want to hear the artist's music, even if Thugger himself is featured on it.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!