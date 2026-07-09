Young Thug Tells Store Manager To Turn Off His Song With Gunna

BY Alexander Cole
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Young Thug arrives on the Coachella stage during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.,
Young Thug arrives on the Coachella stage during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 12, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Young Thug and Gunna have dropped bangers over the years, although Thugger isn't interested in hearing them.

Young Thug and Gunna are not good friends anymore. Of course, this is due to the fallout from the YSL Case, which played out a couple of years ago. Initially, Gunna and Thugger were arrested together and remained in jail for quite some time.

However, Gunna was released prior to the trial, which led to some speculation that he may have snitched. Meanwhile, Young Thug remained part of the case and endured a lengthy trial, which ended with a plea agreement.

Since that time, Young Thug has made it crystal clear that he doesn't rock with Gunna these days. So much so that he doesn't even want to hear the artist's music, even if Thugger himself is featured on it.

Case in point, the artist was at a store on Wednesday prior to his YSL label performance at Irving Plaza in New York. When "Dollaz On My Head" came on the speakers, Thugger told the manager to turn that off.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Young Thug Puts His Foot Down

For fans, this is a truly unfortunate situation. After all, Young Thug and Gunna made some incredible music together back in the day. They were a duo that fans wanted to listen to for years to come.

Whether or not they will ever get back on good terms remains to be seen. Gunna is still doing his thing and making hit records. Meanwhile, Young Thug's latest music has left quite a bit to be desired. This has ultimately led to debates about which artist has come out of this situation on top.

With Future dropping a new album tonight, perhaps we will get a new verse from Young Thug.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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