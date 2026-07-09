Young Thug Tells Store Manager To Turn Off His Song With Gunna

Young Thug and Gunna are not good friends anymore. Of course, this is due to the fallout from the YSL Case, which played out a couple of years ago. Initially, Gunna and Thugger were arrested together and remained in jail for quite some time.
However, Gunna was released prior to the trial, which led to some speculation that he may have snitched. Meanwhile, Young Thug remained part of the case and endured a lengthy trial, which ended with a plea agreement.
Since that time, Young Thug has made it crystal clear that he doesn't rock with Gunna these days. So much so that he doesn't even want to hear the artist's music, even if Thugger himself is featured on it.
Case in point, the artist was at a store on Wednesday prior to his YSL label performance at Irving Plaza in New York. When "Dollaz On My Head" came on the speakers, Thugger told the manager to turn that off.
Young Thug Puts His Foot Down
For fans, this is a truly unfortunate situation. After all, Young Thug and Gunna made some incredible music together back in the day. They were a duo that fans wanted to listen to for years to come.
Whether or not they will ever get back on good terms remains to be seen. Gunna is still doing his thing and making hit records. Meanwhile, Young Thug's latest music has left quite a bit to be desired. This has ultimately led to debates about which artist has come out of this situation on top.
With Future dropping a new album tonight, perhaps we will get a new verse from Young Thug.
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