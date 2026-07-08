JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Ticket Prices Drop Ahead Of 3-Night Run

It’s undoubtedly going to be a huge weekend in New York City as JAŸ-Z is gearing up to headline Yankee Stadium for three nights in a row. Over the past month, Jay has been revving up for his return to his hometown since the Roots Picnic in June, and it has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated shows of the summer.

The three shows celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Initially announced as back-to-back headlining shows on July 10th and 11th, the demand was so high that they added a third show on July 12th.

Tickets were quickly nabbed and placed on the resale market for exorbitant prices. Fortunately, it appears that ticket prices for JAŸ-Z’s three-night run, from July 10th to 12th, celebrating the anniversaries of The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt, have dropped significantly as the concerts approach. The New York Post reported that the lowest prices started at about $310 for the third night, dubbed “Extra Inning,” which has now dropped to $199. The lowest offer that they highlight is tickets for July 10th, which celebrates Reasonable Doubt. They began at $353 and are now down to $183.

JAŸ-Z Announces New Shows

Outside of Philadelphia and New York City, JAŸ-Z only has one other show in America planned for this year in Los Angeles. The rapper will also perform in France and recently announced that he will be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Considering the Pop-Outs he hosted across New York ahead of these upcoming shows, we’re sure that other similar events will take place in the other cities he will be performing in.

The main question remains whether Jay has a new album coming out later this year. So far, a few rumors have surfaced, but nothing has been confirmed. We will keep you all posted on any upcoming news related to JAŸ-Z.