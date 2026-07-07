JAŸ-Z Announces London Show At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: How To Cop Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Rapper Jay-Z is seen inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
JAŸ-Z is going to be performing in London in a few months from now, and it will be one of the biggest performances of his career.

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, while also celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. To mark the occasion, the legendary artist will be performing in New York City this weekend at Yankee Stadium. He has three shows planned, and fans are excited to see the man perform some of his biggest hits.

On September 10, JAŸ-Z will be taking his talents to Paris at the Stade de France. A month later, he will perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. As it turns out, he has another show planned.

According to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, JAŸ-Z will be performing in London on September 4. "From the music that changed the game to the moments that shaped culture, this is a celebration of the legacy," the Spurs Stadium wrote on X.

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JAŸ-Z Takes London

The timing of this announcement makes sense as JAŸ-Z looks to kick off his mini-tour this weekend. With London, Paris, and Los Angeles on the horizon, one has to wonder if more shows will be added to the calendar. If his three performances at Yankee Stadium are a big success, then there is no reason not to keep the good times going. At least that is how his biggest fans will see it.

How To Cop Tickets

According to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website, tickets are going to go on sale as of Friday, at noon EST. This is a stadium that can fit upwards of 60,000 people, although the demand for the show is going to be a lot higher than that. Needless to say, you will need to be quick on the trigger if you want to see the legend perform.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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