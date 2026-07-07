JAŸ-Z Announces London Show At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: How To Cop Tickets

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, while also celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. To mark the occasion, the legendary artist will be performing in New York City this weekend at Yankee Stadium. He has three shows planned, and fans are excited to see the man perform some of his biggest hits.

On September 10, JAŸ-Z will be taking his talents to Paris at the Stade de France. A month later, he will perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. As it turns out, he has another show planned.

According to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, JAŸ-Z will be performing in London on September 4. "From the music that changed the game to the moments that shaped culture, this is a celebration of the legacy," the Spurs Stadium wrote on X.

JAŸ-Z Takes London

The timing of this announcement makes sense as JAŸ-Z looks to kick off his mini-tour this weekend. With London, Paris, and Los Angeles on the horizon, one has to wonder if more shows will be added to the calendar. If his three performances at Yankee Stadium are a big success, then there is no reason not to keep the good times going. At least that is how his biggest fans will see it.

How To Cop Tickets

According to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website, tickets are going to go on sale as of Friday, at noon EST. This is a stadium that can fit upwards of 60,000 people, although the demand for the show is going to be a lot higher than that. Needless to say, you will need to be quick on the trigger if you want to see the legend perform.