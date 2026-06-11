French JAŸ-Z Fans Show Out With Massive Online Ticket Queue For Paris Concert

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field with daughter Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z is going to be performing at the Stade De France in Paris on September 10, and it appears as though fans are ready.

JAŸ-Z is currently capitalizing on his recent Roots Picnic performance, which came with a hint of controversy. If you remember, the legendary artist took some shots at Drake in his freestyle, and now, many are wondering what's next.

This week, JAŸ-Z hinted at just how active he plans to be throughout 2026. On September 10, he will be performing in Paris at the Stade de France. In October, he will be performing again, this time at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He is set to pay homage to the 30th anniversary of his iconic album, Reasonable Doubt.

JAŸ-Z detractors have tried to argue that the artist is not known internationally. That he is purely an American act. Well, on Thursday, Hov shut those people up. According to reports, presale ticket queues for Jay's upcoming Paris concert were overloaded. In fact, there were 150,000 people in the queue, with just 80,000 tickets available.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

JAŸ-Z At The Stade De France

Considering this was just the pre-sale, you can imagine how hectic the official sale is going to be. In fact, there is a realistic chance that all of the tickets will already have been bought up by then. If that is the case, then you can expect resale prices for these tickets to go for exorbitant amounts of money.

This Summer, JAŸ-Z has various other concerts planned. For instance, from July 10 through July 12, he will be performing at Yankee Stadium. These shows have already sold out, and a third show was added to meet the staggering demand.

It remains clear that regardless of what some people think, JAŸ-Z remains at the peak of his powers. The fans want to see him perform, and they will stop at nothing to do so.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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