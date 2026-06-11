JAŸ-Z is currently capitalizing on his recent Roots Picnic performance, which came with a hint of controversy. If you remember, the legendary artist took some shots at Drake in his freestyle, and now, many are wondering what's next.

This week, JAŸ-Z hinted at just how active he plans to be throughout 2026. On September 10, he will be performing in Paris at the Stade de France. In October, he will be performing again, this time at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He is set to pay homage to the 30th anniversary of his iconic album, Reasonable Doubt.

JAŸ-Z detractors have tried to argue that the artist is not known internationally. That he is purely an American act. Well, on Thursday, Hov shut those people up. According to reports, presale ticket queues for Jay's upcoming Paris concert were overloaded. In fact, there were 150,000 people in the queue, with just 80,000 tickets available.

JAŸ-Z At The Stade De France

Considering this was just the pre-sale, you can imagine how hectic the official sale is going to be. In fact, there is a realistic chance that all of the tickets will already have been bought up by then. If that is the case, then you can expect resale prices for these tickets to go for exorbitant amounts of money.

This Summer, JAŸ-Z has various other concerts planned. For instance, from July 10 through July 12, he will be performing at Yankee Stadium. These shows have already sold out, and a third show was added to meet the staggering demand.