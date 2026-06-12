JAŸ-Z Continues To Elicit Massive Online Queues With SoFi Stadium Show

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z looks on during warmups before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z is set to perform at SoFi Stadium on October 23, and fans have been lining up to get tickets before resale gets too crazy.

JAŸ-Z remains at the top of his game, regardless of what some people have to say about it. Overall, the artist is fresh off a solid "Roots Picnic" performance in which he delivered a blistering freestyle.

This freestyle took shots at the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ye, and even Tory Lanez. That said, it appears as though Hov is looking to continue his massive 2026 with a string of shows throughout the Summer and the Fall.

Of course, he is performing at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 11, and 12. Furthermore, he is going to perform at the Stade de France on September 10. As we reported yesterday, hundreds of thousands of fans took to the online queue for tickets.

On Thursday, it happened all over again, this time for JAŸ-Z's SoFi Stadium show on October 23. As you will see below, there were 670,000 people in the queue for the presale, despite only 70K tickets being available.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

JAŸ-Z At SoFi

Ultimately, one has to wonder if a second show is going to be in the works. If these are the numbers Hov is getting for a presale, then we can just imagine what the official sale is going to look like. Without a second show, tickets for the SoFi Stadium performance could very well cost thousands of dollars.

Originally, Jay was only going to perform twice in New York. However, he decided to perform a third time thanks to the sheer volume of fans who wanted to purchase tickets.

Clearly, Hov still has plenty of juice, and the fans are hopeful that a new album is coming soon.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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