JAŸ-Z Continues To Elicit Massive Online Queues With SoFi Stadium Show

JAŸ-Z remains at the top of his game, regardless of what some people have to say about it. Overall, the artist is fresh off a solid "Roots Picnic" performance in which he delivered a blistering freestyle.

This freestyle took shots at the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ye, and even Tory Lanez. That said, it appears as though Hov is looking to continue his massive 2026 with a string of shows throughout the Summer and the Fall.

Of course, he is performing at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 11, and 12. Furthermore, he is going to perform at the Stade de France on September 10. As we reported yesterday, hundreds of thousands of fans took to the online queue for tickets.

On Thursday, it happened all over again, this time for JAŸ-Z's SoFi Stadium show on October 23. As you will see below, there were 670,000 people in the queue for the presale, despite only 70K tickets being available.

JAŸ-Z At SoFi

Ultimately, one has to wonder if a second show is going to be in the works. If these are the numbers Hov is getting for a presale, then we can just imagine what the official sale is going to look like. Without a second show, tickets for the SoFi Stadium performance could very well cost thousands of dollars.

Originally, Jay was only going to perform twice in New York. However, he decided to perform a third time thanks to the sheer volume of fans who wanted to purchase tickets.