Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Not every celebrity feud arrives with a diss track or a shouting match. Sometimes they don't even have a years-long history of bad blood. Some unfold slowly, built through social media posts and comments that linger long after they're made. The increasing public tension between Lizzo and Nicki Minaj falls firmly into that category.

For years, the two artists appeared to move within the same orbit without issue. Lizzo openly praised Nicki's influence, and there was little reason to believe either woman viewed the other as an adversary. That perception began to change as public controversies and political disagreements moved the conversation. Speculation among fans eventually evolved into something much harder to dismiss.

Today, the relationship between the Grammy-winning stars has become a recurring topic across social media and in interviews.

Before The Drama, Lizzo Was Open About Her Respect For Nicki Minaj

Initially, there was little public indication that Lizzo and Nicki Minaj had any issue with one another. In fact, some of their most visible interactions suggested the opposite. In 2022, after comedian Aries Spears mocked Lizzo's appearance during a widely criticized interview, the singer used her MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to address the constant commentary surrounding her body and success.

While accepting the award for Video For Good for her hit, "About Damn Time," Lizzo mirrored a Minaj moment when she began her speech by saying, "And now, to the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press..." At the 2015 MTV VMAs, Nicki said the exact same thing before infamously asking Miley Cyrus, "What's good?!"

Moments like that helped change the perception that Lizzo and Nicki were on the same side in many conversations. While they were never known as close collaborators or constant public companions, there appeared to be mutual admiration. Lizzo had spoken positively about Nicki's impact on music and culture, while Nicki often championed women she believed were succeeding on their own terms.

Lizzo's Comments About Nicki Minaj Spark Debate

One of the first major flashpoints in the feud arrived after Nicki Minaj appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in December 2025 and praised Donald Trump. The appearance sparked significant online discussion, particularly among fans who viewed the rapper's comments as part of a broader shift toward conservative political spaces.

Lizzo weighed in shortly afterward during a TikTok video, revealing that she had been flooded with messages about Nicki's appearance before researching the situation herself. While she initially downplayed the significance of celebrity opinions, she used the moment to make a broader point about the entertainment industry. "I'ma say it like this. Celebrities' opinions of other celebrities [do] not matter. I'm telling you, it doesn't matter."

"So, my opinion of her does not matter," the singer continued. "But what I will tell you is you're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're going to see it, it already started, and it's going to continue... It's going to hurt your feelings, and it's going to disappoint you. You have to know that there's money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I'm not surprised."

Nicki Minaj's Grammy Night Posts Turn Up The Heat

Any remaining ambiguity surrounding the relationship largely disappeared following the 2026 Grammy Awards. While hosting the ceremony, Trevor Noah joked that Minaj was absent because she was at the White House with Trump discussing "very important issues," a reference to the rapper's increasingly controversial political associations. The joke quickly made headlines, but it was Nicki's response afterward that pushed the conversation into new territory.

Taking to X, Nicki fired back at Noah, questioning his sexuality and posting a series of messages aimed at multiple public figures. Among them was a jab at Lizzo, whose weight-loss journey had been the subject of public conversation for months. In one of the night's most widely circulated posts, Nicki mocked the singer, writing that Lizzo had "lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums." The comment immediately sparked backlash online, with critics accusing Nicki of body-shaming. Supporters defended the remark as part of her broader response to critics and media personalities.

Lizzo Addresses The Feud Through Her Music

Rather than respond with a lengthy social media rant or a series of direct attacks, Lizzo chose a different route. In 2026, she leaned into the controversy while promoting her music, using Minaj's viral Grammy-night jab as part of her rollout. The singer shared an alternate version of her title track "B*tch" that many listeners interpreted as a response to the rapper. In particular, her lyrics such as "Used to be the biggest fan, then I lost weight" and "Crazy thing is, if you knew me, you would like me" quickly circulated online. Lizzo never explicitly named Nicki in the song; the references were difficult for fans to ignore, given the public tension that had developed between them.

She later expanded on her perspective during an appearance on Drink Champs, where she suggested that the public's fascination with conflict often fuels celebrity feuds. "We as women, we collab with each other. But I'll say another thing: Fighting sells," Lizzo explained. "It's true. Beef sells more than anything these days. And you see the reaction. When I put out positive music and when I talk about loving everybody, I get roasted. They look at me like, 'Not now, Lizzo. Don't hit us with that positivity sh*t.' I've literally read them say, 'We don't want that empowering sh*t right now.' Not fans, but just people on the Internet. It's the general consensus of humans. Everybody is tussling."

Whether fans accepted that explanation is another story.

The feud also exists within a pattern that has followed Nicki Minaj throughout much of the last decade. The femcee superstar has found herself at odds with a growing list of artists and public figures, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Latto, Remy Ma, Miley Cyrus, and even media personalities such as Joe Budden and Ebro Darden. Some of those conflicts stemmed from perceived disrespect, others from competition, criticism, or comments made in interviews and on social media. Regardless of the cause, public disputes have become an increasingly familiar part of Nicki's public narrative, making Lizzo one of several in her crosshairs.