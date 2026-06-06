Lizzo Explains Why She's Beefing With Nicki Minaj

For those unaware, the singer recently used that very same tweet to promote her project and share an alternate version of its title track. In it, she seems to take aim at Minaj with lines like "Used to be the biggest fan, then I lost weight" and "Crazy thing is, if you knew me, you would like me."

"We as women, we collab with each other. But I'll say another thing: Fighting sells," the Detroit native told Drink Champs, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. "It's true. Beef sells more than anything these days. And you see the reaction. When I put out positive music and when I talk about loving everybody, I get roasted. They look at me like, 'Not now, Lizzo. Don't hit us with that positivity s**t.' I've literally read them say, 'We don't want that empowering s**t right now.' Not fans, but just people on the Internet. It's the general consensus of humans. Everybody is tussling."

Lizzo Speaks On Nicki Minaj

She also spoke about award shows having very little female rap representation at one point, and how the Queen of the Barbz was so unquestionably and rightfully dominant. Lizzo said she can't imagine how Nicki must feel after being on the top and now having more competition.

But she also clarified Minaj hasn't done anything to her personally for her to have an issue. The 38-year-old said she doesn't feel a way about the First Lady of Young Money dissing her online, acknowledging her undeniable greatness. However, she doesn't like how Nicki Minaj moves these days and how she talks about Lizzo and her friends. They didn't have a prior friendship or connection beyond interactions when Lizzo was a fan. "I truly don't know her. I know of her," she added.