Lizzo Explains Why She's Beefing With Nicki Minaj

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lizzo Explains Beef Nicki Minaj
Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, gives a speech before Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lizzo recently used Nicki Minaj's Twitter diss against her to promote her new album "B*TCH," and sent alleged shots her way for good measure.

Lizzo was the most recent guest on Drink Champs, where she spoke candidly to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about her new album B*TCH and a whole lot more. Specifically, she caught a lot of fans' attention when she spoke on her beef with Nicki Minaj, which became big earlier this year when Nicki responded to her political criticisms online.

For those unaware, the singer recently used that very same tweet to promote her project and share an alternate version of its title track. In it, she seems to take aim at Minaj with lines like "Used to be the biggest fan, then I lost weight" and "Crazy thing is, if you knew me, you would like me."

"We as women, we collab with each other. But I'll say another thing: Fighting sells," the Detroit native told Drink Champs, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. "It's true. Beef sells more than anything these days. And you see the reaction. When I put out positive music and when I talk about loving everybody, I get roasted. They look at me like, 'Not now, Lizzo. Don't hit us with that positivity s**t.' I've literally read them say, 'We don't want that empowering s**t right now.' Not fans, but just people on the Internet. It's the general consensus of humans. Everybody is tussling."

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Lizzo Speaks On Nicki Minaj

She also spoke about award shows having very little female rap representation at one point, and how the Queen of the Barbz was so unquestionably and rightfully dominant. Lizzo said she can't imagine how Nicki must feel after being on the top and now having more competition.

But she also clarified Minaj hasn't done anything to her personally for her to have an issue. The 38-year-old said she doesn't feel a way about the First Lady of Young Money dissing her online, acknowledging her undeniable greatness. However, she doesn't like how Nicki Minaj moves these days and how she talks about Lizzo and her friends. They didn't have a prior friendship or connection beyond interactions when Lizzo was a fan. "I truly don't know her. I know of her," she added.

We will see if there's another chapter here or if this beef will stay pretty toned-down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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