B*TCH — Album By Lizzo

Lizzo is officially entering a new era. The Grammy-winning superstar returns with her fifth studio album, B*TCH, her first full-length project since 2022's Special. The album arrives after a transformative period for the singer, who has spent the last several years navigating public scrutiny while teasing a more confident and unapologetic artistic direction. In recent interviews, Lizzo has cited icons like Missy Elliott and Meredith Brooks as inspirations behind the project. This project may be one of her most personal yet. Song titles like "She Stole My Man," "Whose Hair Is This," and "Like A Crime" hint at a playful but emotionally honest approach that fans have come to expect from the artist. She steps into a new lane with this release, and fans are excited to hear what she's had in store.