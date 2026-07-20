OBJ Rocks Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 At World Cup Final

Odell Beckham Jr. wore the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 during a World Cup event. He kept his outfit casual, pairing the sneakers with a red and white striped rugby shirt. Ripped denim shorts and layered jewelry rounded out his look.

This red colorway is the newest addition to Steven Victor's ongoing collection. It follows earlier releases in black and yellow, plus a separate red pair worn by LeBron James. Each colorway sticks to the same simple, single-tone approach.

A small dog head logo appears on the heel of every pair. White laces, a white Swoosh, and a white midsole tie the design together. Victor Wembanyama debuted the very first colorway in this collection earlier this year.

Since then, several athletes and public figures have been spotted in different pairs. OBJ's appearance adds another name to that growing, unofficial rollout. He attended the event alongside his son, who wore an Argentina jersey.

The stadium setting suggested a big turnout tied to World Cup festivities. Nike hasn't confirmed a wider release date for this specific colorway yet. Other pairs in the collection are expected sometime around Fall 2026.

For now, sightings like this keep building anticipation before any official drop. It also shows how far this collaboration has traveled across different circles. From basketball to football, the shoe keeps finding new audiences.

OBJ's Victor Victor Air Force 1

The Victor Victor collection uses the Air Force 1 '01 shape as its base. That silhouette offers a slightly slimmer toe than the standard version. Each colorway keeps branding minimal, aside from the small heel logo.

White accents, including the laces and midsole, appear across every pair so far. It's the consistency that makes each new release easy to identify at a glance. OBJ's red pair matches the tone of an earlier version worn by LeBron.

Still, small material differences may separate the two red releases. Steven Victor has kept most details about the line's release plans private. Athletes wearing early samples has become the main way fans learn about it. Each new sighting adds another piece to the puzzle before any real launch.