Victor Wembanyama Steps Out In Unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Collab

Victor Wembanyama showed up to the arena in an unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The yellow colorway turned just as many heads as the game itself. The Spurs are down 3-1 to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Wembanyama just dropped a tough loss in what could be a series-ending situation. But the fit was hard to ignore.

The shoe sits on a white box with Victor Victor branding across the side. The upper runs in clean yellow leather with a white Swoosh on the side. The Victor Victor dog logo lands on the heel. A white midsole and black outsole round out the build. It is a simple two-tone design that does not try too hard.

Victor Victor Worldwide is a New York media and management company founded by Steven Victor. The label's roster includes artists like NIGO and Ski Mask the Slump God.

The brand has been building a real footwear presence through Nike over the past few years. This Air Force 1 follows the Victor Victor x Nike Air Max DN8 from last year. That shoe dropped in two city-themed colorways and made a strong impression.

The shoe uses the 2001-style Air Force 1 shape, known for its slimmer toe box and sharper paneling. Collectors have been pushing for that build to come back for years. A release is rumored for the back half of 2026 in very limited numbers. Overall Nike has not confirmed anything official yet.

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Victor Wembanyama Unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1

The yellow colorway Wembanyama wore is a player exclusive built specifically for him. It is not part of the confirmed release plan, at least not yet. Also Victor Victor has leaned on Wembanyama as a natural fit for the collaboration given his Nike deal and his growing presence in fashion and culture.