Victor Wembanyama Steps Out In Unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Collab

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Victor Wembanyama was spotted in an unreleased yellow colorway of the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low,.

Victor Wembanyama showed up to the arena in an unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The yellow colorway turned just as many heads as the game itself. The Spurs are down 3-1 to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Wembanyama just dropped a tough loss in what could be a series-ending situation. But the fit was hard to ignore.

The shoe sits on a white box with Victor Victor branding across the side. The upper runs in clean yellow leather with a white Swoosh on the side. The Victor Victor dog logo lands on the heel. A white midsole and black outsole round out the build. It is a simple two-tone design that does not try too hard.

Victor Victor Worldwide is a New York media and management company founded by Steven Victor. The label's roster includes artists like NIGO and Ski Mask the Slump God.

The brand has been building a real footwear presence through Nike over the past few years. This Air Force 1 follows the Victor Victor x Nike Air Max DN8 from last year. That shoe dropped in two city-themed colorways and made a strong impression.

The shoe uses the 2001-style Air Force 1 shape, known for its slimmer toe box and sharper paneling. Collectors have been pushing for that build to come back for years. A release is rumored for the back half of 2026 in very limited numbers. Overall Nike has not confirmed anything official yet.

Read More: Drake Launches Official Merchandise Collection With Amazon

Victor Wembanyama Unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1

The yellow colorway Wembanyama wore is a player exclusive built specifically for him. It is not part of the confirmed release plan, at least not yet. Also Victor Victor has leaned on Wembanyama as a natural fit for the collaboration given his Nike deal and his growing presence in fashion and culture.

The Air Force 1 is also a meaningful silhouette for a New York-rooted label. The shoe has deep ties to NYC going back to the 1980s, and Steven Victor building his Nike collab around it makes sense given the brand's identity.

Read More: Drake's New Cloudar Fragrance Is Now Available At Ulta Beauty

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations Sneakers Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Limited Release Details
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Sneakers Jay-Z Reveals Exclusive Nigo x Victor Victor Air Force 1 Lows
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE Sneakers Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Will Be Very Exclusive
Daily Life In Birmingham Sneakers The Nike Air Force 1 Low Teams Up With Record Label Victor Victor
Comments 0