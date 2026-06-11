Drake's New Cloudar Fragrance Is Now Available At Ulta Beauty

Drake has released a new fragrance called Cloudar Eau de Parfum through his Better World Fragrance House brand. This is his second fragrance under the line, following Summer Mink. The scent is now available at Ulta Beauty and has already been flagged as a hot item on the retailer's site.

The top notes include crystallized ginger, sparkling mandarin, and crisp nashi pear. Together they open the fragrance with a fruity and fresh quality. The heart of the scent consists of clary sage, jasmine sambac, and lily of the valley, creating an herbaceous and floral combination. The base notes bring in tonka bean, Haitian vetiver grass, and atlas cedar, adding warmth and a woody depth to the overall profile.

Drake created the fragrance alongside longtime perfumer Michael Carby. Better World Fragrance House co-founder Matte Babel described Cloudar as effortless, fresh, and light, calling it something you can wear every day in almost any situation.

The bottle itself features a spherical shape that sits on a square angular stand, drawing comparisons to brutalist architectural design. The contrast between the round bottle and hard-edged base makes the packaging stand out on its own. The fragrance also comes in a travel-size option, making it easy to carry daily

New Drake Fragrance

Cloudar not the first fragrance Drake has put out under Better World Fragrance House. The brand is still relatively new, but it has moved quickly with releases already in the catalog.

This follow-up scent takes a different direction than Summer Mink did. Where Summer Mink leaned heavier and warmer, Cloudar keeps things lighter and fresher overall. The note breakdown supports that shift, with fruity and floral elements leading the way before the base adds some depth.