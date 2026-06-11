Drake's New Cloudar Fragrance Is Now Available At Ulta Beauty

BY Ben Atkinson
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake's Better World Fragrance House just released Cloudar Eau de Parfum, a fresh and floral scent with woody base.

Drake has released a new fragrance called Cloudar Eau de Parfum through his Better World Fragrance House brand. This is his second fragrance under the line, following Summer Mink. The scent is now available at Ulta Beauty and has already been flagged as a hot item on the retailer's site.

The top notes include crystallized ginger, sparkling mandarin, and crisp nashi pear. Together they open the fragrance with a fruity and fresh quality. The heart of the scent consists of clary sage, jasmine sambac, and lily of the valley, creating an herbaceous and floral combination. The base notes bring in tonka bean, Haitian vetiver grass, and atlas cedar, adding warmth and a woody depth to the overall profile.

Drake created the fragrance alongside longtime perfumer Michael Carby. Better World Fragrance House co-founder Matte Babel described Cloudar as effortless, fresh, and light, calling it something you can wear every day in almost any situation.

The bottle itself features a spherical shape that sits on a square angular stand, drawing comparisons to brutalist architectural design. The contrast between the round bottle and hard-edged base makes the packaging stand out on its own. The fragrance also comes in a travel-size option, making it easy to carry daily

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New Drake Fragrance

Cloudar not the first fragrance Drake has put out under Better World Fragrance House. The brand is still relatively new, but it has moved quickly with releases already in the catalog.

This follow-up scent takes a different direction than Summer Mink did. Where Summer Mink leaned heavier and warmer, Cloudar keeps things lighter and fresher overall. The note breakdown supports that shift, with fruity and floral elements leading the way before the base adds some depth.

The bottle design also stands out as something different in the fragrance space. The spherical shape sitting on a square base gives it a sculptural quality that works as a display piece on its own.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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