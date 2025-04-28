Drake Crafts The Perfect Fragrance In New Perfume Commercial

Drake has released his first Eau de Parfum through his Better World Fragrance House brand. The Summer Mink fragrance is available for $148 through the company's website and will be coming to Ulta Beauty locations across North America on May 12.

In honor of the Summer Mink release, Drake stars in a new advertisement for the fragrance in which he dives deep into the science of crafting the perfect scent. “F–k. F–k, that’s good,” he says after finally finding the formula. “That’s it. That’s it.”

In the comments section of Better World Fragrance House's Instagram page, fans are loving the commercial. "Bruh actually a good actor you can tell he be having fun doing ts," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake we need the album asap. I got enemies and fine shyts waiting on me to pop up."

Michael Carby, senior perfumer at Givaudan, in the press release caught by Billboard: “Summer Mink was inspired by a yin-yang principle of fusing warm, creamy base notes with cold spices and sparkling citruses. The ingredient composition was uniquely crafted to reflect a multinational culture with aspirations toward a Better World.”

Drake's Next Album

In addition to his work with Better World Fragrance House, Drake is already preparing a new studio album. He confirmed the news during a a Kick livestream with Adin Ross, earlier this month, as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” he said, referring to his PartyNextDoor collaboration, $exy $ongs 4 U. “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.” He also confirmed that its a solo project.