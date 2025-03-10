Drake Preps Fans For "Uneasy" Next Chapter With Ominous Message

BY Elias Andrews 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Squamish Valley Music Festival
SQUAMISH, BC - AUGUST 08: Rapper Drake performs onstage during Day 2 of Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 8, 2015 in Squamish, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Drake decides to address the Big Three, the difficulty he's hadeover the last year, and his plans for the future.

Drake is a fascinating case study. He's an artist who can appear both relatable and general, specific and vague. He can make songs that connect with listeners on a deep level, yet never make it clear who he is talking about. This contradictory ability was on full display Monday evening. The rapper decided to prep fans ahead of the "next chapter" of his career. He alluded to the recent Kendrick Lamar battle, and said that those seeking answers will get them shortly.

Drake posted multiple photos alongside his lengthy and cryptic Instagram caption. The rapper alluded to the "Big Three" of him, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole by evoking the visual of an Olympic podium. "U know I grew up non confrontational," he asserted. "And always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore." Drake then told fans that he is going to be pushing the envelope in terms of transparency. Presumably, in the form of a solo album. The rapper has been teasing said album for weeks. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy," he wrote. "But I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity."

Read More: Drake’s “NOKIA” Reaches Impressive New High On U.S. Apple Music

Drake New Solo Album 2025

The end of Drake's caption may be the most ambiguous part. It's unclear whether the rapper is talking directly to fans, or to someone in particular. He claims his honesty as a man and an artist will help answer "some questions, especially about the unanswered texts you've been sending me." Who the "you" is in the caption is unclear, as are the contents of the aforementioned texts. Drizzy loves to be oblique on IG but this caption is particularly fascinating because it's partially transparent. The rapper knows how the world perceives him post-Kendrick Lamar battle, and is going to do something about it.

This is not the first time Drake has discussed the importance of communicating with fans. The rapper announced plans for a solo 2025 album during a February concert in Australia. He didn't say when it would drop, but the emphasis on narrative was apparent. "You know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all," he asserted. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

Read More: Wack 100 Eviscerates Drake After Adam22 Confronts Him About Their Alleged Phone Call

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 46.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.8K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.6K
Drake Performs At E11EVEN Miami Official Concert After Party Music DJ Akademiks Teases Drake's "Next Chapter" Amidst Disappointing Album Sales 4.8K