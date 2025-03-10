Wack 100 Eviscerates Drake After Adam22 Confronts Him About Their Alleged Phone Call

Wack 100 and Adam22 have been in a lot of fights together, whether that's physically or ideologically, but few can compare to their Drake clashes. Amid the Kendrick Lamar battle, they've offered a lot of differing perspectives on The Boy, as Wack is a West Coast repper through and through and Adam has some OVO preferences on occasion. But now, the three of them face an interesting situation. The No Jumper host reportedly spoke with Drizzy, who dismissed the manager's exposure threats against him and questioned what his plan with that supposed information was.

In response, Wack 100 blasted Drake in front of Adam22, as they were both at No Jumper for an interview. He basically called the 6ix God out for questioning his legitimacy and intentions, making it clear that he will throw all respect out of the window if he feels he's not reciprocating it. Overall, it just seems like a whole lot of smack talk from every side, and fans are no closer to finding out what the problem actually is. Regardless, we're sure that they will have a lot more to say about each other moving forward... Well, at least Adam and Wack, anyway, as we doubt Aubrey Graham will feel compelled to chime in over this Internet stuff.

Drake Wack 100 Allegations

Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Wack 100 claimed to have incriminating Drake evidence showing that he placed a hit on somebody. It was unclear back then whether or not he would go to law enforcement authorities with this, which is a question that the 38-year-old rapper still apparently has. In any case, Wack didn't appreciate how people are doubting him and calling cap on these claims, and he decided to direct that at the "NOKIA" MC himself.

Speaking of "NOKIA," that Drake song returned to Billboard's top 10 this week on the Hot 100 chart. Kendrick Lamar still tops the chart with two additional placements in the top 10, so feud narratives will bog us for the rest of eternity. We will see whether this Adam22 and Wack 100 situation is a part of that or if we will forget about it eventually. Check out the full interaction by clicking on the "Via" link below.