fragrance
- MusicDrake Stars In Advertisement For His New Fragrance OilsHis scented products are returning for the first time since 2020.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Gets Massive Payday From Fragrance BrandJay-Z comes out on top. By Alexander Cole
- GramTyler, The Creator Twins With Tracee Ellis Ross In Matching OutfitsTyler, The Creator and Tracee Ellis Ross dressed like hotel bellboys together at the launch of Tyler's new fragrance.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Launches New Fragrance "French Waltz"Tyler, the Creator's new fragrance "French Waltz" launches in a few days.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Unleashes Sultry Campaign For First FragranceShe paired the release of "Devil's Advocate" with a sensual, devil-filled ad. By Madusa S.
- RandomErykah Badu Burns Own Panties To Create Vagina-Scented Fragrance"Badu's Pussy" will be distributed through her future web store. By Noah C
- Pop CultureJ-Lo Was Spotted In An Extravagant Wedding Dress In ManhattanIs there anything J-Lo can't do?By Sandra E
- MusicNicki Minaj To Play Cupidon With Valentines Day Launch Of Her 7th Perfume SetNicki Minaj is always in a loving mood in the month of February.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Reportedly Readying New Fragrance "Be Grande"Ariana Grande's coming through with another scent for the fans. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Brushes Off "Vibes Lawsuit" By Balancing Perfume On Bare BumKim Kardashian is making dividends at mesmerizing rate.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reportedly Pulled In $1 Million A Minute From New FragranceKim Kardashian is making serious money. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reveals Perfume Bottle Shaped Like Her BodyThe new KKW fragrance will soon be readily available. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Next Perfume Will Come In Bottle Shaped Like Her BodyKim's next fragrance will have a personal touch. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reportedly Earned $10 Million From Perfume Sales In 4 DaysAnother day another Kardashian update.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Seemingly Sending Valentines To Those Who Wronged Her In The PastKim Kardashian is showing love to the haters.By Chantilly Post
- LifeRihanna Announces New Perfume "Crush"Rihanna unveils a new fragrance.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAaliyah's Family Is Now Selling A Tribute FragranceAaliyah is getting her own fragrance.By Danny Schwartz