Drake Stars In Advertisement For His New Fragrance Oils

Drake has already extended his reach well beyond the world of music. Back in 2020, he increased the scope of his range into the world of fragrances. That came when his Better World Fragrance House dropped a candle called Carby Musk. The scent was designed to smell just like the rapper himself and give fans the chance to do the same. Now after a few years of quiet, the brand is back and they're debuting an entirely new kind of product.

Better World Fragrance House is now dabbling in fragrance oils. It won't surprise fans to learn that the very first scent available is the very same Carby Musk. To celebrate and promote the release of the new product, Drake dusted off his acting skills and played the lead role in an advertisement for it. "A scent for any setting, Carby Musk. Whenever, however, make it yours," the caption of the Instagram post for the charming ad reads. Check out the short promotional video below.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake's Carby Musk Fragrance Oil Ad

Over the past few weeks Drake has been dealing with a strange feud. It started when Yasiin Bey claimed that the rapper's music was something closer to pop than rap because it's the kind of thing you hear while shopping. Drizzy fired back on his Instagram story first with an old clip of Method Man and then more directly by calling Bey a "crackhead." In the weeks since, videos of both rappers have come out that have changed people's perspective on the beef quite a bit.

Drake is also containing to rack up impressive commercial milestones. Earlier this week Billboard issued the 500th edition of the Artist 100 chart. Drizzy is the only artist to have appeared on the chart every single week since its inception in 2014 which also made him the first artist to hit 500 entries. What do you think of Drake releasing a fragrance oil based on his own scent? Do you like the promotional video he made for the new product? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]