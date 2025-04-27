Digital Nas Raises Eyebrows By Claiming Kanye West & Drake Have A Joint Album On The Way

Kanye West has had nothing but nice things to say about Drake lately, thanks to his legal battle with UMG.

During a recent stream, Digital Nas provided his viewers with some hints about what's next for his collaborator Kanye West. At one point in the stream, captured by Live Bitez, he claims that the Chicago rapper has a joint album with Drake on the way. Unfortunately, however, most social media users find that hard to believe.

"Does drake know," one Instagram user asks. "Biggest [cap emoji] on the internet this week," another says. At the time of writing, both Ye and Drake have yet to address Digital Nas' claim.

The Yeezy founder has had only positive things to say about Drizzy, however, at least in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he praised the Toronto performer for going after Universal Music Group (UMG) in a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us."

Kanye West & Drake

"I'm so happy right now, you don't understand with this UMG, Drake, Kendrick situation, Super Bowl, Grammys," he said in a clip at the time. "This sh*t was driving me, and you know where it should be driving me, but this is the biggest victory in music history, right here. I'm never finna call Drake out of his name. I'm Team Drake, 100%. And Team Kendrick, and Team All of Us... Kendrick needs to be going at UMG at this point. This is what I said in my version of 'Like That.' I said, 'Lucian, your life time deal ...' Like, let's stop aiming all this at each other. You have no idea. Everything is worth everything for a moment like this. Where we stop going at each other and we go at the slave masters."

Just this week, Ye even responded to a fan who said they'd like to see him perform with Drake again. He responded with a simple emoji of some suggestive eyes, indicating that for him, the idea isn't off the table.

