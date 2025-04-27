Kanye West Taunts 50 Cent By Calling Him "25 Cent" While Remembering Their 2007 Feud

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 746 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: 50 Cent walks off the court after the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 11, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kanye West was the underdog during the 2007 rivalry with 50 Cent for hip-hop supremacy between Graduation and Curtis.

Kanye West once again ignited conversation on social media after posting a sharp remark aimed at 50 Cent. In a recent tweet, West wrote, "When Graduation dropped, 50 Cent became 25 Cent," referencing one of the most pivotal moments in modern hip-hop history.

The comment recalls the famous sales showdown between Kanye West and 50 Cent in September 2007, when both artists released albums on the same day. West’s Graduation and 50 Cent’s Curtis became the focal points of a friendly but fiercely competitive rivalry. 50 Cent, confident in his commercial dominance at the time, even vowed to retire from solo albums if Curtis sold fewer copies than Graduation.

When the final numbers came in, West's Graduation decisively outsold Curtis, debuting with 957,000 units in its first week compared to 691,000 for 50 Cent. The victory signaled more than just a sales milestone. It marked a cultural shift in hip-hop, pushing the genre further into experimental and emotional territory while edging away from the hard-edged, street-oriented narratives that 50 Cent embodied.

More: 50 Cent Confirms Terence Crawford Almost Choked Trey Songz Over A Bet

Kanye West & 50 Cent

By tweeting that 50 Cent became "25 Cent," Kanye cheekily suggested that he diminished 50’s stature in the rap world with Graduation’s success. The phrase implied that 50’s relevance and dominance in hip-hop were effectively halved following that moment. Though clearly meant as a jab, the tweet also underscored the larger truth: Graduation did, in many ways, signal a changing of the guard.

Kanye’s victory ushered in an era where artists like Drake, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott—musicians who blended rap with vulnerability, melody, and broader artistic vision—could thrive. The aggressive bravado that 50 Cent personified still had its place but no longer ruled the charts unchallenged.

While Kanye’s tweet was framed humorously, it also reflected his pride in how Graduation reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop. For Kanye, that album was more than a commercial triumph; it was a defining cultural statement that expanded what rap music could be.

50 Cent, for his part, has often laughed off the rivalry in the years since, even collaborating with Kanye on occasion. Still, Kanye’s recent jab shows that the competitive spirit between the two icons has not completely faded.

In just a few words, West managed to resurrect an iconic rivalry, reminding fans of the moment he helped transform the genre forever.

More: 50 Cent Hits Ryan Kavanaugh With $5 Million Lawsuit To Block “Skill House” Film Release

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
curtis-50-cent Music 50 Cent's "Curtis" Turns 16: A Pivot In A Rap Giant's Career 538
50 cent Music 50 Cent Goes Berserk On Joe Budden After Stating He Needs Therapy For Trolling Irv Gotti 9.6K
Official Artist Artwork Original Content 50 Cent's "Curtis" Vs Kanye West's "Graduation": A Historic Hip-Hop Moment 15.8K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Hip-Hop History 50 Cent Bets His Career On "Curtis" Outselling Ye's "Graduation" In Unearthed Footage 14.3K