Kanye West Taunts 50 Cent By Calling Him "25 Cent" While Remembering Their 2007 Feud

Kanye West once again ignited conversation on social media after posting a sharp remark aimed at 50 Cent. In a recent tweet, West wrote, "When Graduation dropped, 50 Cent became 25 Cent," referencing one of the most pivotal moments in modern hip-hop history.

The comment recalls the famous sales showdown between Kanye West and 50 Cent in September 2007, when both artists released albums on the same day. West’s Graduation and 50 Cent’s Curtis became the focal points of a friendly but fiercely competitive rivalry. 50 Cent, confident in his commercial dominance at the time, even vowed to retire from solo albums if Curtis sold fewer copies than Graduation.

When the final numbers came in, West's Graduation decisively outsold Curtis, debuting with 957,000 units in its first week compared to 691,000 for 50 Cent. The victory signaled more than just a sales milestone. It marked a cultural shift in hip-hop, pushing the genre further into experimental and emotional territory while edging away from the hard-edged, street-oriented narratives that 50 Cent embodied.

Kanye West & 50 Cent

By tweeting that 50 Cent became "25 Cent," Kanye cheekily suggested that he diminished 50’s stature in the rap world with Graduation’s success. The phrase implied that 50’s relevance and dominance in hip-hop were effectively halved following that moment. Though clearly meant as a jab, the tweet also underscored the larger truth: Graduation did, in many ways, signal a changing of the guard.

Kanye’s victory ushered in an era where artists like Drake, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott—musicians who blended rap with vulnerability, melody, and broader artistic vision—could thrive. The aggressive bravado that 50 Cent personified still had its place but no longer ruled the charts unchallenged.

While Kanye’s tweet was framed humorously, it also reflected his pride in how Graduation reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop. For Kanye, that album was more than a commercial triumph; it was a defining cultural statement that expanded what rap music could be.

50 Cent, for his part, has often laughed off the rivalry in the years since, even collaborating with Kanye on occasion. Still, Kanye’s recent jab shows that the competitive spirit between the two icons has not completely faded.