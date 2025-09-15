Tony Yayo isn’t shy about letting people know just how intense 50 Cent’s grind really is.

During a sit-down on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, the Queens rapper opened up about his longtime friend’s obsessive commitment to success. Yayo compared his energy to moguls like Diddy, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and T.I.

“This n*gga crazy. I think you got to be a little crazy to be successful, and that’s what 50 Cent is,” Yayo said with a laugh. “50 Cent is really crazy. … Like right now, we just did a tour. He flew to Australia to do Street Fighter. He doesn’t even want to take a break. He’s crazy. Something is really wrong with him. He’ll go to the gym 3 times a day. He’s doing push ups. I’m doing kush ups. We’re talking 2 different lifestyles.”

Yayo’s comments highlight what has long defined 50 Cent: his refusal to slow down. At 48, the rap mogul still moves like he’s chasing his first record deal, stacking projects across television, film, liquor brands, and touring.

For Yayo, who has been in 50’s inner circle since G-Unit’s early days, the difference between his own lifestyle and 50’s routine is a reminder of why his friend has remained at the top for more than two decades.

Tony Yayo On 50 Cent’s Work Ethic

While hip-hop giants like Jay-Z and Diddy are celebrated for their calculated business plays, and Kanye West is known for his bursts of creative chaos, Yayo described 50’s drive as relentless consistency. Even T.I., who has balanced rap with acting and entrepreneurship, has admitted the difficulty of sustaining relevance. Yayo, though, suggested that 50’s level of discipline pushes beyond the norm.

The story of finishing a tour only to immediately fly to Australia captures the larger pattern. 50’s success is rooted in a work ethic that doesn’t pause for exhaustion or distraction. For Yayo, the contrast is both funny and sobering—his “kush ups” versus 50’s pushups becoming a symbol of the gap in discipline between them.