Tony Yayo returns to VladTV, now a regular commentator, to discuss a variety of topics in pop culture such as Shannon Sharpe's legal drama.

Shannon Sharpe faces several sexual assault lawsuits after it was reported that the NFL analyst could receive a 100 million deal for his media network. A "Jane Doe" filed a $50 million dollar lawsuit in April against Sharpe with claims of sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress.

An audio of a conversation between Sharpe and Jane Doe would surface shortly after the lawsuit was revealed. Shannon would threaten to "choke" his accuser in the conversation. When asked about the incident, Tony Yayo understood Shannon's situation but acknowledged that the former NFL player should know better.

"He just mad," said Yayo after hearing the audio recording. "But say, you gotta know who you are. You're Shannon Sharpe. Your the hottest interviewer after the Katt Williams interview. You got millions of dollars coming to you from ESPN and you got your own podcast, which is one of the biggest platforms out there. You gotta know who you are. Everbody could make some mistakes over some good c**chie. The power of that can make men do some crazy things."

Tony Yayo On Shannon Sharpe

Tony Yayo advised Shannon and others in similar situations to find them a woman they can trust. He would reference Freddie Gibbs past robbery situation with a woman overseas. Yayo would also suggest that people of that stature should be more "street savy" when dating in today's media.

Shannon Sharpe stepped away from ESPN after the lawsuit was reported. Tony Yayo shared that Shannon Sharpe will be okay due to his popularity and expertise. Shannon continues to release new interviews on Club Shay Shay and his brand hosted commentary for the 2025 NFL Draft. Shannon's Club Shay Shay imprint hosts several series, including Nitecap with Chad Ochocinco and Club 520.