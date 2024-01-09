Tony Yayo Likens Katt Williams Interview To Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up"

Tony Yayo feels like Katt Williams unloaded a clip on the comedic world during his Club Shay Shay interview, similar to how Tupac targetted his foes on “Hit Em Up.” During a recent interview with Vlad TV, Tony Yayo chimed in on Katt Williams’ salacious conversation with Shannon Sharpe. The G-Unit rapper claimed that Katt Williams is almost like 50 Cent of the comedy world, especially when it comes to providing his unfiltered thoughts on current affairs.

Katt Williams general approach to comedy is undoubtedly why it resonates with people across the board. Yayo explained that the Friday After Next actor “says what he wants to say,” though his respect for Williams increased after witnessing the comedian get into the zone at 50 Cent’s show in Atlanta. He explained that Williams has the ability to turn his negative situations into a positive, such as when he got beat up by a 14-year-old and later, cracked jokes about the incident during a Brooklyn show.

Katt Williams Delivered The “Hit Em Up” Of Comedy

Although Tony Yayo says that he appreciates all of the other comedians that Williams dissed during the interview, he said that Katt remains unapologetically himself. While comparing the interview to Tupac’s “Hit Em Up,” he added that he relates to Williams. “He’s gon’ say what he wants to say,” Yayo said. “I’m like that. I say what I want to say, some people are just like that. What does he got to lose? He’s already a millionaire. He’s rich already.”

Katt Williams interview on Club Shay Shay has racked up 37 million views since its release last week. Throughout the interview, Williams slams a number of comedians, such as Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and others for their comedic chops. Although his feud with Hart garnered the most amount of attention, Williams recently revealed that he was going to go on tour with Kevin’s ex-wife, Torrei. We’ll see how that plays out. For now, check out Tony Yayo’s interview with Vlad above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

