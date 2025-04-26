50 Cent Confirms Terence Crawford Almost Choked Trey Songz Over A Bet

During a recent podcast appearance, Terence Crawford admitted that 50 Cent once saved Trey Songz after he tried to pick a fight with him.

Terence Crawford recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, where he reflected on the first and only time a fellow celebrity tried to fight him. According to him, this celebrity was Trey Songz, and the incident took place during one of 50 Cent’s tycoon weekends. He said the situation nearly got ugly, but luckily, Fif stepped in before it got too out of control.

“Trey Songz was just having a moment. Is he serious or is he playing? I was waiting to go ‘I’m just playing with you’. I wasn’t gonna punch him, I was gonna choke him,” he explained, “I wanna choke you, I don’t even wanna punch you.”

Crawford provided fans with a bit more context during an appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast earlier this year. At the time, he revealed that Trey Songz had challenged him to a wager during halftime of a celebrity basketball game. Unfortunately, things didn't work out in his favor.

Terence Crawford & Trey Songz

“I don’t know if dude was drunk or something but he just started tripping. He was like, ‘I don’t care if you the world champion.’ I’m like, ‘Is he serious?’ I think he might be on drugs or something. I think he’s playing," he recalled. “So I’m like, ‘Man, I’ll take you in the back and make you cry, make you scream. What is you talking about?'”

“50 come over like, ‘Woaaaah.’ He was like, ‘Hold up, man. T, don’t f*ck up the bag on this n***a,'” he added. “So we get to the dinner, 50 Cent did his little rap and he get on the microphone and was like, ‘We got Bud about to beat up Trey Songz.’"

Now, Fif has taken to social media to confirm that all of this really happened, and to make it clear that Crawford is not one to mess with. "This is true Trey ain’t no sucker he will fight anybody," he wrote on Instagram. "I just saw it was Bud and said, 🤨this 🥷🏾could beat up everybody here if we jumped him. you dumb mother f*cker what you want to fight him for. 🤷The R&B 🥷🏾’s gotta go! LOL."

