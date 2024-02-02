50 Cent Clowns Trey Songz & Jacquees After Alleged Fight

Last night, Jacquees took to social media to accuse Trey Songz of starting a fight with him in Dubai, sharing a photo of some of his hair that had allegedly been ripped out by the R&B icon. He detailed the alleged brawl in a clip, making his thoughts on Trey Songz overwhelmingly clear. “I want the world to know this b*tch a** n***a Trey Songz is a b*tch, period,” he explained. “This n***a came in the club talking about rape. The f*ck you talking about rape for, B*tch a** n***a? Then you come outside THE CLUB and swing on your little brother. You’s a b*tch." Of course, 50 Cent had to weigh in on the alleged debacle, and recently took to Instagram to do so.

He reposted the aforementioned photo of Jacquees' allegedly ripped-out hair, claiming that R&B artists shouldn't be messed with. “These R&B [ninjas] is cr*zy,” he began. “I told yall No R&B LOL. I’M SORRY CAN’T PUT THEM TOGETHER. THEY THINK EVERYBODY THINK THEY SOFT So they pop off.”

50 Cent Says "No R&B"

Following his first tangent, Jacquees took to social media once again earlier today to accuse Trey Songz of being guilty of everything he's accused of. He's currently facing a plethora of serious allegations, including rape and sexual assault. He also cited his religious beliefs, claiming that the devil comes after him "hard" because he's "really with Jesus."

At the time of writing, Trey Songz doesn't appear to have responded to Jacquees' claims directly. He did, however, share a photo of himself living his best life on a boat last night, promoting his Love Hard tour. What do you think of 50 Cent's take on the alleged fight between Jacquees and Trey Songz? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

