Eminem Discusses 50 Cent Potential Collab Album, Detroit Lions, & More With DJ Whoo Kid

Eminem sat down with DJ Whoo Kid for a new interview published on Sunday in which he discussed the idea of doing a collaborative album with 50 Cent, the success of the Detroit Lions, and more. He also teased having new music in the works, remarking: “I’m working on a little something.”

When Whoo Kid brought up collaborating with 50 Cent on a full-length project, Em responded: “I don’t know where that’s come from but it’s crazy.” From there, he added that he just wants new music from the G-Unit rapper: “I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 album like really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the fuck he needs from me, I’m here. That sh*t’d be crazy, though — an album with me and him.”

Eminem Poses With Calvin Johnson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Former Detroit Lions player Calvin Johnson poses for a photo with Eminem before the Lions home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Eminem reflected on the success of the Detroit Lions. While the team made it to the NFC Championship, they lost on Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. Eminem was in attendance at the game and could be seen giving the middle finger to Niners fans. Afterward, he wrote on Twitter: “So proud of the @Lions. Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We'll b back!!!” Check out Eminem’s full conversation with DJ Whoo Kid below.

Eminem Speaks On 50 Cent, Lions, & More

Eminem released his last studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, in 2020. A potential collaboration with 50 Cent comes after the rapper recently wrapped up his Final Lap tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem as well as 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

