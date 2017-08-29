curtis
- MusicKanye West's "Graduation" Turns 16Ye successfully merged Hip Hop and electronic music, solidifying his innovative artistry. By Demi Phillips
- Music50 Cent's "Curtis" Turns 16: A Pivot In A Rap Giant's Career50 and Ye went head-to-head for the number one spot in 2007.By Demi Phillips
- Music50 Cent Rep Denies Ciara Modelling For "Curtis" Album After Rapper Slammed For Sharing NSFW PhotosTwo women were hired for the LP's photoshoot, and sources say neither of them were CiCi.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships50 Cent Posts Seriously Sexy Ciara Throwback Pics To Celebrate "Curtis," Trolls Mention Russell WilsonIt's been 16 years since Fif dropped his hit album, and he took a moment amid his ongoing tour to celebrate.By Hayley Hynes
- Songs50 Cent's "Ayo Technology" Was A Big Reason "Curtis" Was So SuccessfulThis album heavily competed with Kanye's "Graduation."By Zachary Horvath
- Hip-Hop History50 Cent Bets His Career On "Curtis" Outselling Ye's "Graduation" In Unearthed Footage50 Cent said he wouldn't "put out any more solo albums" if Kanye West's "Graduation" outsold "Curtis."By Aron A.
- MusicMos Def Explains Why Kanye West Was Bound To Win 2007 Release Day Battle With 50 Cent: ReportIn 2007, Ye and Fif released "Graduation" and "Curtis," respectively, on the same day and Kanye outdid his peer in first week sales by almost 250K units.By Erika Marie
- Original Content50 Cent's "Curtis" Vs Kanye West's "Graduation": A Historic Hip-Hop MomentOn September 11th, 2007, where did your loyalties lie? By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKanye West Bowing To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Is A Sign Of Time-Honored RespectKanye West has learned to stand toe-to-toe with Lil Wayne, if nothing else.By Devin Ch
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Infers That 50 Cent Is A Snitch In Scathing Instagram RoastFloyd insists that 50 Cent is actually broke and lives in squalor.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWhy 50 Cent Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeWith an essential hip-hop classic under his belt, 50 Cent's impact on the game is undeniable. Is it time to start including Curtis Jackson in the GOAT conversation?By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content50 Cent: The Ultimate QuizCurtis Jackson Stans unite. By Mitch Findlay