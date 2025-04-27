Adin Ross Explains Why He Didn't Meet Kanye West In Spain For A Livestream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 176 Views
Adin Ross Kanye West Spain Livestream Hip Hop News
Apr. 30, 2006; Indio, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Adin Ross said he worked very hard to get unbanned on Twitch, and we all know how livestreaming on the platform went for Kanye West.

Adin Ross and Kanye West have a pretty tough relationship, as the streamer with Jewish heritage and the antisemitic artist have shared random hate and praise for one another on multiple occasions. But even Adin knows where to draw the line.

During his recent livestream caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he explained why he didn't go participate in a livestream with Ye in Spain. For those unaware, the Yeezy mogul has tried to enter this world a few times now, and found relative success.

"Not even a month yet, I've been unbanned," Adin Ross remarked concerning Kanye West. "[...] I'm not here to basically... Like, I worked really, really hard to get unbanned on Twitch. Another reason why I'm actually really happy I didn't go is, the two clips that I saw, it was the weird s**t where they said, like, 'Don't interrupt me.' I don't f***ing know. He was just kind of speaking to them like they were animals and s**t.

"It was kind of wack to me when I saw Sneako and N3on, the way they were getting spoken to," Ross continued. "You guys can say I'm controlled and all those things. I really don't give a f**k. I'm very happy that I didn't go. They got banned on Twitch that day. I would definitely have been banned. They would've banned my a**. And then I see a clip when they were dead serious about putting me in a room and asking me questions."

Why Did Twitch Ban Kanye West?

Twitch banned Kanye West just ten minutes into one of his livestreams for his bigoted espousals. It was not very surprising given all his other controversies. Still, it was a bit of an unceremonious moment for the Chicago artist's grand foray into livestreaming.

As for Adin Ross, Twitch banned him a few years ago for hateful conduct stemming from his live chat. Now, though, he's back on the platform after years of trying to get back. We'll see if him and Ye link up eventually. But for now, it seems like Ross wants to avoid all type of risk and proceed with caution in this situation.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
