Adin Ross Explains Why He Didn't Meet Kanye West In Spain For A Livestream

Adin Ross and Kanye West have a pretty tough relationship, as the streamer with Jewish heritage and the antisemitic artist have shared random hate and praise for one another on multiple occasions. But even Adin knows where to draw the line.

During his recent livestream caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he explained why he didn't go participate in a livestream with Ye in Spain. For those unaware, the Yeezy mogul has tried to enter this world a few times now, and found relative success.

"Not even a month yet, I've been unbanned," Adin Ross remarked concerning Kanye West. "[...] I'm not here to basically... Like, I worked really, really hard to get unbanned on Twitch. Another reason why I'm actually really happy I didn't go is, the two clips that I saw, it was the weird s**t where they said, like, 'Don't interrupt me.' I don't f***ing know. He was just kind of speaking to them like they were animals and s**t.

"It was kind of wack to me when I saw Sneako and N3on, the way they were getting spoken to," Ross continued. "You guys can say I'm controlled and all those things. I really don't give a f**k. I'm very happy that I didn't go. They got banned on Twitch that day. I would definitely have been banned. They would've banned my a**. And then I see a clip when they were dead serious about putting me in a room and asking me questions."

Why Did Twitch Ban Kanye West?

Twitch banned Kanye West just ten minutes into one of his livestreams for his bigoted espousals. It was not very surprising given all his other controversies. Still, it was a bit of an unceremonious moment for the Chicago artist's grand foray into livestreaming.

As for Adin Ross, Twitch banned him a few years ago for hateful conduct stemming from his live chat. Now, though, he's back on the platform after years of trying to get back. We'll see if him and Ye link up eventually. But for now, it seems like Ross wants to avoid all type of risk and proceed with caution in this situation.