Kanye West Reacts To Adin Ross' Surprising Praise Of Adolf Hitler

Adin Ross and Kanye West have dissed each other multiple times over the past few years, but for some reason, they keep forgiving each other.

Kanye West is not ranting as much as he used to on Twitter these days, at least when compared to earlier outbursts in March and February. But Ye still has time to launch some controversial statements, whether about his wife or a frequent target over the years, streamer Adin Ross.

For those unaware, Kanye and Ross have been cool before and absolutely combative in other instances, one of many flip-flopping relationships in the Chicago artist's orbit. Most recently, the Yeezy mogul reacted to the Kick partner's recent shocking compliment towards Adolf Hitler, who you most likely know Ye's feelings about at this point.

Specifically, Adin Ross called the mass propagandist and worldwide threat "a great leader" on his livestream, which Kanye West responded to with the eyes emoji in a Twitter post, as seen in the No Jumper Instagram post below. Many folks pointed out the irony of this due to Ross' Jewish heritage, although he obviously made this remark as an observation of the German's ability to rally supporters. Of course, Adin does not condone, support, or excuse the abhorrent crimes against humanity.

Did Kanye West & Bianca Censori Break Up?

Back to the G.O.O.D. Music artist's Twitter activity, though, Kanye West recently seemed to address Bianca Censori and her public image on the platform after seemingly disproving breakup rumors. "When my wife don’t talk She’s my wife She’s not your wife," he tweeted. "Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk. You hate the male female dynamic and the black and white dynamic. I’m Ye. And the Ye Kingdom will rise to the same level power of Yeezy Season three and then to the power of the French Banks and then above. This has been ordained. Ok now we back on Ye time."

As for Adin Ross, his Kanye West takes are very critical, but he still has a lot of love for him as a fan. In fact, Ye recently shouted Ross out for praising one of his recent songs during a livestream with Kodak Black.

So all in all, there's a lot of bizarre takes and rifts involved. It's par the course for such a controversial topic, so we'll see what the next antic is.

