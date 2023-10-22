Twitch Bans Adin Ross & Associates Who Went To Event With Kick Merch

TwitchCon 2023 was a little more contentious than many probably anticipated, as authorities ended up kicking streamer Adin Ross out. For those unaware, he went to the convention wearing merch from his streaming site affiliate Kick, which understandably ruffled some feathers. After all, Kick is one of Twitch's main competitor when it comes to platforms for live-streaming and similar forms of content creation. As such, it's no surprise that they weren't very happy with this very obvious dig on Ross' behalf, as it took a lot of attention away from the event itself. However, it seems like these antics resulted in stronger consequences when it comes to wearing competing merch at a convention.

Moreover, Adin Ross wasn't alone in this act, with various other friends and colleagues pulling up to TwitchCon 2023 in Kick shirts. Then, he streamed all of their reactions when they found out that, one by one, Twitch banned them from the platform. This includes access to active subscriptions to other channels, and of course, the big thing is that they can no longer stream on the platform. We doubt that said reprimand had much of an effect, though, as they seem happy to remain on Kick and acted quite unfazed.

Adin Ross & Friends React To Their Twitch Ban For Wearing Kick Shirts

Furthermore, the competition between Twitch and Kick doesn't have a whole lot of history, considering that Kick is a new player in this space compared to Twitch's longevity. Still, issues with Twitch prompted many streamers to look elsewhere for a platform, including Adin Ross. That being said, it's important to remember that there are different reasons as to why people did this, and few of them are created equal. For example, he left the platform after facing bans and running into issues due to his problematic content and controversial views.

Unfortunately, given his popularity and what he gained from this whole exchange, we doubt Ross will slow down in this regard. Also, it's unclear whether this ban for his associates will result in anything greater than them just getting spiteful revenge. Maybe Kick will become larger in the near future, and this will be an even more contentious affair. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more news and updates on Adin Ross and the rest of the streaming world.

