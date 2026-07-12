DJ Khaled Receives Yet Another Unreleased Sneaker

Steven Victor gifted DJ Khaled a pair of unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1s. The pair comes in a bold red colorway, one of several planned. The clips show Khaled receiving the shoe inside a car afterward.

He also posed with the pair outside, surrounded by cameras. The box featured Victor Victor's signature dog logo up front. That same logo also appears stitched onto the sneaker itself.

This marks the third colorway revealed from the ongoing collaboration. Black and yellow versions surfaced earlier through NBA star Victor Wembanyama. LeBron James was recently spotted wearing that yellow pair too. He wore it while attending Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert this week.

Khaled's red pair uses a white swoosh and black outsole. That combination matches the color blocking seen across the other releases. The shoe brings back the chunkier, padded shape from the early 2000s.

Steven Victor previously worked with Nike on the Air Max DN8. He's also tied to NIGO's earlier "I Know NIGO Too" Air Force 1 project. This new collection is expected to launch sometime this fall. For now, Khaled's pair remains one of the more visible early looks.

DJ Khaled Receives Victor Victor AF1

Steven Victor runs Victor Victor Worldwide, a New York based label and management company. His roster includes NIGO, Ski Mask the Slump God, and the late Pop Smoke.

His music background has steadily expanded into footwear over the past few years. The brand's Nike relationship started with a friends and family Air Force 1 in 2024. It later grew with the release of the Air Max DN8 in 2025.

This new Air Force 1 collection marks the label's largest sneaker rollout yet. Each colorway keeps branding minimal, relying on the dog logo for identity. Seeing both Khaled and LeBron with pairs adds real visibility ahead of release.