The Air Jordan 16 "Ginger" Is Finally Coming Back

Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 16 "Ginger" next summer per zSneakerHeadz. The retro is set to return sometime in 2027. It's the first time this exact colorway has come back since 2001.

That original release leaned more toward lifestyle than pure basketball performance. Wilson Smith III designed the shoe, taking over from longtime designer Tinker Hatfield. That shift made the Air Jordan 16 stand apart from earlier models immediately.

A buttery suede upper gives the shoe a warm, ginger toned look. Dark charcoal accents run across the panels and midsole. White detailing rounds out the design near the sole. A removable magnetic shroud covers the laces, a signature feature of this model. That shroud lets the shoe shift between two completely different looks.

Full-length Zoom Air cushioning sits underneath for added comfort. Michael Jordan wore this exact colorway during a preseason game with the Wizards. It ended up being the last colorway he wore before switching shoes.

The connection adds to this specific pair's history. Since debuting, the shoe has barely seen any official rereleases. Its first retro didn't happen until 2008, seven years later. This 2027 version marks its most anticipated return yet.

Air Jordan 16 "Ginger"

The Air Jordan 16 was a turning point for the entire signature line. Wilson Smith III took over design duties after years of Tinker Hatfield's work. It was a change made the model one of the more polarizing entries at the time.

Its shrouded upper looked closer to dress shoes than typical basketball sneakers. Some compared its silhouette to a classic Timberland boot instead. Despite that shift, it still carried real performance features underneath.