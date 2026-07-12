Jim Jones Believes He Has A Better Catalog Than 90% Of New York Rappers

Jim Jones often comes through with declarations of his musical prowess online, whether it's related to rap feuds or his status as a Harlem veteran. But they usually get him in heated debates for his bold proclamations, and his recent appearance on the No Funny S**t podcast is no different.

As caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, Capo claimed he has a better catalog than "over 90 percent" of New York rappers in history. This brings up a few questions: Who counts as an established rapper? What are the metrics? Why are younger and newer fans arguing about this take?

Jones' assessment overwhelmingly rested on commercial success. It's a fair one given his hit songs and high-selling albums, but one that landed on mostly critical ears from what the comments section indicates.

"I got real gold records, more than one of them," the Dipset MC remarked. "Albums and s**t like that. I got real platinum singles. Some of your favorite rappers don't have nothing platinum. Not platinum albums. That doesn't make me better than anybody. But statistically, I got a hell of a catalog. Every album I put out, I had a dope-a** single on a dope-a** record. Especially in New York, hands down. I know I got 20 records I could do in my sleep."

Jim Jones' Body Of Work

Some of Jim's most successful work includes his smash hit "We Fly High" and his albums Harlem: Diary Of A Summer and Hustler's P.O.M.E. No matter what you think of the quality, you can't deny his material has resonated powerfully over the years, even if it's not as celebrated today as it was back then.

Jim Jones is still putting out music, as he dropped The Landlord just last month. But it's not the same as it was before, something that worked against him with this catalog debate.