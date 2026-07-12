Jim Jones Believes He Has A Better Catalog Than 90% Of New York Rappers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jim Jones Better Catalog 90 Percent New York Rappers
Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Jim Jones looks on during the second half of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Younger fans clowned Jim Jones' take, but older listeners remember his wild run in the 2000s and early 2010s.

Jim Jones often comes through with declarations of his musical prowess online, whether it's related to rap feuds or his status as a Harlem veteran. But they usually get him in heated debates for his bold proclamations, and his recent appearance on the No Funny S**t podcast is no different.

As caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, Capo claimed he has a better catalog than "over 90 percent" of New York rappers in history. This brings up a few questions: Who counts as an established rapper? What are the metrics? Why are younger and newer fans arguing about this take?

Jones' assessment overwhelmingly rested on commercial success. It's a fair one given his hit songs and high-selling albums, but one that landed on mostly critical ears from what the comments section indicates.

"I got real gold records, more than one of them," the Dipset MC remarked. "Albums and s**t like that. I got real platinum singles. Some of your favorite rappers don't have nothing platinum. Not platinum albums. That doesn't make me better than anybody. But statistically, I got a hell of a catalog. Every album I put out, I had a dope-a** single on a dope-a** record. Especially in New York, hands down. I know I got 20 records I could do in my sleep."

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Jim Jones' Body Of Work

Some of Jim's most successful work includes his smash hit "We Fly High" and his albums Harlem: Diary Of A Summer and Hustler's P.O.M.E. No matter what you think of the quality, you can't deny his material has resonated powerfully over the years, even if it's not as celebrated today as it was back then.

Jim Jones is still putting out music, as he dropped The Landlord just last month. But it's not the same as it was before, something that worked against him with this catalog debate.

As for Jim Jones' other hot hip-hop takes, he recently crowned Drake as the greatest of all time yet again. "When you got a pen game like he got a pen game, it's kind of hard to fail out here," he told The Danza Project. "It's a different level."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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