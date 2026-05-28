Jim Jones Declares Drake Is The GOAT, Praises His Pen Game

The Drake conversations continue, and the Rap icon's fans and friends are sticking by his side amid the controversy surrounding Drizzy's latest releases. Weeks ago, he dropped ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, and while loyalists have called it a trifecta of brilliance, others weren't as impressed. Still, the three albums have broken records and climbed the charts, solidifying that no matter what, Drake will always come out on top.
Jim Jones has counted himself as a Drake supporter, as he stated in a recent interview with The Danza Project. "The whole battle with Kendrick and people were like, 'Where's Drake at?'... I'm happy for that brother. When you playin' on that level, it's expected. I'm not surprised. When you got a pen game like he got a pen game, it's kinda hard to fail out here. It's a different level. Shout out to Drake. Shout out to the whole OVO family. Shout out to Kendrick. Shout out to both of them. But shout out to my boy Drizzy."
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He went on to name artists he believes who could drop three albums and command attention like Drake. In their heydays, Jim thinks Jay-Z and Tupac Shakur could definitely match that energy. However, he couldn't name any current artists with the same impact. Jones noted that he isn't shading or detracting from his peers' success. One of the hosts mentioned Tory Lanez, but Jones couldn't back that suggestion.
"I love Tory," said Jones. "Whatever album he gone put out is gon' spank and slap. But three albums, Tory right now? We haven't seen him. He ain't got no motion. It's just a different—the power that Drake had, the marketing behind it, and the strategies behind it, the innuendos. It's just a lot."
Check out more of Jim Jones talking about the influence of Drake's moves below.