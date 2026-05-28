Jim Jones Declares Drake Is The GOAT, Praises His Pen Game

Drake's recent three releases have certainly stirred the industry, and Jim Jones doesn't think anyone can match that impact.

"I love Tory," said Jones. "Whatever album he gone put out is gon' spank and slap. But three albums, Tory right now? We haven't seen him. He ain't got no motion. It's just a different—the power that Drake had, the marketing behind it, and the strategies behind it, the innuendos. It's just a lot."

He went on to name artists he believes who could drop three albums and command attention like Drake. In their heydays, Jim thinks Jay-Z and Tupac Shakur could definitely match that energy. However, he couldn't name any current artists with the same impact. Jones noted that he isn't shading or detracting from his peers' success. One of the hosts mentioned Tory Lanez , but Jones couldn't back that suggestion.

Jim Jones has counted himself as a Drake supporter, as he stated in a recent interview with The Danza Project. "The whole battle with Kendrick and people were like, 'Where's Drake at?'... I'm happy for that brother. When you playin' on that level, it's expected. I'm not surprised. When you got a pen game like he got a pen game , it's kinda hard to fail out here. It's a different level. Shout out to Drake. Shout out to the whole OVO family. Shout out to Kendrick. Shout out to both of them. But shout out to my boy Drizzy."

The Drake conversations continue, and the Rap icon's fans and friends are sticking by his side amid the controversy surrounding Drizzy's latest releases. Weeks ago, he dropped ICEMAN, HABIBTI , and MAID OF HONOUR, and while loyalists have called it a trifecta of brilliance, others weren't as impressed. Still, the three albums have broken records and climbed the charts, solidifying that no matter what, Drake will always come out on top.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.