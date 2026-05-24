Drake's "ICEMAN" Now Eligible For RIAA Gold Certification After First Week Sales

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Eligible RIAA Gold Certification First Week Sales
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Billboard hasn't confirmed the final first week sales numbers for Drake's "ICEMAN," but a few extra days of tracking at least got it to Gold.

Drake is breaking a lot of records and setting new milestones with his new album trilogy, and ICEMAN is leading that charge. According to Complex, following its first week of release plus a few extra days of tracking, the album has at least sold 500K album-equivalent units in the United States. While Billboard has yet to confirm final first week sales for the ICEMAN trilogy, this recent update means the vindictive hip-hop project is now eligible for RIAA certification.

The LP is now Gold-eligible in this regard, an impressive feat in such a short amount of time. A lot of this comes from streaming activity, although some fans have bought it as a full album on platforms like iTunes. It's the latest commercial benchmark after a series of confirmed or predicted record-breakers in this era.

Of course, that doesn't hold much weight if listeners aren't actually enjoying the music and engaging with it more deeply. Fortunately for the 6ix God, the OVO fanbase couldn't be happier with these releases, for the most part. There will always be some criticism, though. Many believe this is just a slop fest from Drake. But the numbers tell a different story.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's ICEMAN First Week Sales Projections

For those unaware, Drake's first week sales projections for ICEMAN are quite impressive. Most recent predictions from HITS Daily Double suggest 460K in its first week, but again, we'll see when Billboard confirms these numbers soon.

This also reveals why this RIAA certification news emerged before Billboard confirmed first week numbers. He only had a little bit more to sell before hitting 500K, and the weekend helped him get there. Some fans expressed confusion at the numbers, but the RIAA and Billboard are tracking the commercial performance differently, so hopefully that clears some doubts up.

Elsewhere, Drake may be getting responses from ICEMAN targets, as some fans theorized Playboi Carti may have responded to his recent disses. After the sales numbers come in and the money grows, those beef narratives and debates will not go away. They're a big part of why this trilogy has been so successful in the first place, although they're obviously not the main one.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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