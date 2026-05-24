Drake's "ICEMAN" Now Eligible For RIAA Gold Certification After First Week Sales

Drake is breaking a lot of records and setting new milestones with his new album trilogy, and ICEMAN is leading that charge. According to Complex, following its first week of release plus a few extra days of tracking, the album has at least sold 500K album-equivalent units in the United States. While Billboard has yet to confirm final first week sales for the ICEMAN trilogy, this recent update means the vindictive hip-hop project is now eligible for RIAA certification.

The LP is now Gold-eligible in this regard, an impressive feat in such a short amount of time. A lot of this comes from streaming activity, although some fans have bought it as a full album on platforms like iTunes. It's the latest commercial benchmark after a series of confirmed or predicted record-breakers in this era.

Of course, that doesn't hold much weight if listeners aren't actually enjoying the music and engaging with it more deeply. Fortunately for the 6ix God, the OVO fanbase couldn't be happier with these releases, for the most part. There will always be some criticism, though. Many believe this is just a slop fest from Drake. But the numbers tell a different story.

Drake's ICEMAN First Week Sales Projections

For those unaware, Drake's first week sales projections for ICEMAN are quite impressive. Most recent predictions from HITS Daily Double suggest 460K in its first week, but again, we'll see when Billboard confirms these numbers soon.

This also reveals why this RIAA certification news emerged before Billboard confirmed first week numbers. He only had a little bit more to sell before hitting 500K, and the weekend helped him get there. Some fans expressed confusion at the numbers, but the RIAA and Billboard are tracking the commercial performance differently, so hopefully that clears some doubts up.