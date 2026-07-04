Jaidyn Alexis Responds To Blueface Sharing Explicit Video Of Her

Jaidyn Alexis recently took to her livestream to react to Blueface amping up their already contentious relationship drama over the past few years. He claimed to have received an explicit video of her with his former manager Bravo, which he posted and then deleted on Twitter. It was a big scandal, but the mother of the California rapper's child isn't sweating it too much. At least, in the romantic sense.

"Yep, I sucked a d**k," she remarked in reaction to all this, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "Yeah, I did... Don't have to worry about me, I'm doing fine. F**k that n***a. F**k both of them, actually. And that b***h... It was revenge. Do I regret it? Absolutely the f**k not. The f**k? Matter of fact, I might need to hit that line tonight. F**k it. Nah, I ain't gon' hit that line tonight."

"I'm very upset because I am a mother, obviously," Alexis added. "And that is definitely something I would never have put out. I would never have done that, so clearly, it's out of my control. I'll cross that bridge when I get there, I guess. Disappointing, for sure. I mean, it definitely came from his page, so... Unless there's a video of someone else posting it, you can shove that excuse up your f***ing a**."

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Drama

Elsewhere, Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface have faced other rumors, specifically ones from another one of Blue's former partners, Chrisean Rock. She recently claimed Jaidyn is pregnant by the West Coast MC again, which she staunchly denied online. But Alexis didn't respond to Blue's video of them in bed the night of the video leak, which had fans thinking they reconciled.

Clearly, she is not happy with the situation, and shouldn't be happy with a non-consensual leak. But Jaidyn is also rubbing salt in the rapper's wound and not letting it get to her head.

Meanwhile, Blueface has a full plate of scandals concerning his other partners and their latest updates. So this Jaidyn Alexis saga is only a small part of all that, whether you can believe it or not.