Drake Hits A$AP Rocky With "Where She At?" Celebration At World Cup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ASAP Rocky Where She At Celebration World Cup
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Drake was at Portugal and Croatia's face-off at the 2026 FIFA World Cup yesterday, which led to a sly shot at A$AP Rocky.

Drake is understandably rooting for Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that doesn't mean he doesn't enjoy watching other teams. Yesterday (Thursday, July 2), he was at the Portugal and Croatia game in Toronto, and couldn't help but shade A$AP Rocky after the former's star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty goal.

As caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram, a video shows Drizzy doing the "peekaboo" celebration associated with his ICEMAN track "Burning Bridges." You probably know it as the "Where she at?" move these days thanks to Drake's disses towards A$AP Rocky on that song.

While this is just a normal celebration out of context, the tie to Rocky and Rihanna made it all the more notable for fans online. It probably doesn't have any additional context regarding Ronaldo or the Portugal team, but there are probably some conspiracy theories about this already on the Internet.

In any case, Portugal won 2-1 against Croatia to move onto the round of 16, in which Canada will also be participating. Portugal will face Spain next Monday (July 6), whereas Canada will go up against Morocco tomorrow (Saturday, July 4).

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Drake At Portugal's Game

We will see if the 6ix God pulls up to more games in his home city for the World Cup and whether or not there are any extra narratives around this Portugal celebration. In any case, Portugal and OVO fans are pretty happy with the results.

For those unaware, Drake's beef with A$AP Rocky stems largely from their relationships with their former or current partners. It exploded amid the Kendrick Lamar battle, and things clearly haven't slowed down since.

Most recently, A$AP Rocky trolled Drake's ICEMAN era by holding up a fan's flag during one of his Don't Be Dumb tour stops. The flag read "This cutie smoked all three of your f**k-a** albums."

Depending on how Canada and USA fare in the World Cup this year, this could be material for many more trolls concerning the OVO mogul in the near future. But the "Where she at?" celebration is going viral within or outside of this contentious beef context.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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