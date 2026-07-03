Drake Hits A$AP Rocky With "Where She At?" Celebration At World Cup

Drake is understandably rooting for Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that doesn't mean he doesn't enjoy watching other teams. Yesterday (Thursday, July 2), he was at the Portugal and Croatia game in Toronto, and couldn't help but shade A$AP Rocky after the former's star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty goal.

As caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram, a video shows Drizzy doing the "peekaboo" celebration associated with his ICEMAN track "Burning Bridges." You probably know it as the "Where she at?" move these days thanks to Drake's disses towards A$AP Rocky on that song.

While this is just a normal celebration out of context, the tie to Rocky and Rihanna made it all the more notable for fans online. It probably doesn't have any additional context regarding Ronaldo or the Portugal team, but there are probably some conspiracy theories about this already on the Internet.

In any case, Portugal won 2-1 against Croatia to move onto the round of 16, in which Canada will also be participating. Portugal will face Spain next Monday (July 6), whereas Canada will go up against Morocco tomorrow (Saturday, July 4).

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Drake At Portugal's Game

We will see if the 6ix God pulls up to more games in his home city for the World Cup and whether or not there are any extra narratives around this Portugal celebration. In any case, Portugal and OVO fans are pretty happy with the results.

For those unaware, Drake's beef with A$AP Rocky stems largely from their relationships with their former or current partners. It exploded amid the Kendrick Lamar battle, and things clearly haven't slowed down since.

Most recently, A$AP Rocky trolled Drake's ICEMAN era by holding up a fan's flag during one of his Don't Be Dumb tour stops. The flag read "This cutie smoked all three of your f**k-a** albums."