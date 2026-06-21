Drake Fans Drag Lil Yachty For Linking Up With A$AP Rocky

Lil Yachty has had a friendship with A$AP Rocky for years, collaborating on occasion and bonding over their fashion, beauty, and business endeavors. But when Rocky started to beef with Drake after years of all getting along, fans on all sides have been more scrupulous when it comes to loyalties.

Rocky and Yachty fanned the flames by linking up recently, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. Considering Drake and A$AP Rocky's recent back and forth, many fans feel like this is a betrayal on Yachty's behalf. After all, he was one of Drizzy's closest friends and collaborators in the 2020s.

But even that dynamic went through some rough patches. The Atlanta MC's comments on the Toronto superstar's beef with Kendrick Lamar led to a lot of OVO backlash, and it even resulted in some social media clues that suggested they were at odds. Still, as recently as this February, Lil Yachty suggested he was all good with Drake.

Upon this picture's landing on social media, some fans pointed to this complicated but overall casual history, whereas others are calling this a full-on switch-up that proves Yachty was always playing both sides. Even if these artists explain it all, it probably won't quell overzealous Stans on all sides jumping to conclusions and making their disdain clear.

Drake's Beef With A$AP Rocky

For those unaware, Drake's beef with A$AP Rocky mainly stems from their relationships with their former partners. They both dated Rihanna and the mother of Drizzy's son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux. While things were mostly just subliminal and rumored in the late 2010s and early 2020s, the K.Dot beef firmly placed Rocky on the Compton rapper's side, and the 6ix God firmly dissed the A$AP Mob member in response.

Fans reacting to this link-up between Rocky and Yachty had a lot to say, but nothing conclusive can really emerge until the artists themselves speak out about this.

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