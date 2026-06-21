Drake Fans Drag Lil Yachty For Linking Up With A$AP Rocky

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, Lil Yachty, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
While Lil Yachty and A$AP Rocky share a friendship outside of the Drake context, tensions between all three make this moment debatable.

Lil Yachty has had a friendship with A$AP Rocky for years, collaborating on occasion and bonding over their fashion, beauty, and business endeavors. But when Rocky started to beef with Drake after years of all getting along, fans on all sides have been more scrupulous when it comes to loyalties.

Rocky and Yachty fanned the flames by linking up recently, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. Considering Drake and A$AP Rocky's recent back and forth, many fans feel like this is a betrayal on Yachty's behalf. After all, he was one of Drizzy's closest friends and collaborators in the 2020s.

But even that dynamic went through some rough patches. The Atlanta MC's comments on the Toronto superstar's beef with Kendrick Lamar led to a lot of OVO backlash, and it even resulted in some social media clues that suggested they were at odds. Still, as recently as this February, Lil Yachty suggested he was all good with Drake.

Upon this picture's landing on social media, some fans pointed to this complicated but overall casual history, whereas others are calling this a full-on switch-up that proves Yachty was always playing both sides. Even if these artists explain it all, it probably won't quell overzealous Stans on all sides jumping to conclusions and making their disdain clear.

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Drake's Beef With A$AP Rocky

For those unaware, Drake's beef with A$AP Rocky mainly stems from their relationships with their former partners. They both dated Rihanna and the mother of Drizzy's son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux. While things were mostly just subliminal and rumored in the late 2010s and early 2020s, the K.Dot beef firmly placed Rocky on the Compton rapper's side, and the 6ix God firmly dissed the A$AP Mob member in response.

Fans reacting to this link-up between Rocky and Yachty had a lot to say, but nothing conclusive can really emerge until the artists themselves speak out about this.

Fans React

In Lil Boat's case, he would probably take a similarly neutral but OVO-friendly stance as he has in the past, whether fans like it or not. Rocky hasn't let other folks' associations with The Boy get in the way of his friendships with them, whether it's DJ Akademiks or fellow MCs. But for the OVO mogul, his assessment would be the most consequential, and the most unpredictable.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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