Mero Alleges DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Amid Back & Forth Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mero DJ Akademiks Grooming Allegations Back And Forth
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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DJ Akademiks and Mero blasted each other online over Ak's criticisms of Hot 97 and their hosting change-ups.

DJ Akademiks has had beef with former In The Morning cohosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg for a while, celebrating their firing from Hot 97. However, he isn't very excited about their morning slot replacement, Mero. The two have had an ongoing feud for about a decade now, and it just blew up on Twitter once again.

The Kid Mero had responded to DJ Akademiks earlier this weekend, specifically calling him a "d**krider" and a drunkard who relies on "media gossip." Later, the streamer and commentator's tweets in response continued his criticisms of the radio host and comedian.

"Objectively… I believe the whole hip hop thought ebum & rosendweeb were a failure," he wrote. "But u even worse. U a DEI hire. With failing numbers . U getting fired as soon as that guaranteed period runs up. U never had talent it was the other ugly bald n***a w a beard that was the guy."

Ak continued in another tweet: "U the equivalent to Key from Key n Peele. N***a u were the mascot not the actual talent u bum. U need to apologize and go back to sucking the d**k of that other ugly n***a w the beard u use to ride his d**k for a check. U suck solo."

From there, Akademiks clowned Mero's numbers, threatened to buy his "brand," and said he will stop "punching down" on those he feels like he's surpassed in the media industry.

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Why Is DJ Akademiks Beefing With Mero?

In response, Mero continued his beef with DJ Akademiks by bringing up past grooming allegations against him. These specifically relate to Akademiks' stream with an underage boy and others, who made sexual questions to him.

"I MIGHT NOT BE S**T TO YOU THATS FINE!! I KNOW IM NOT A GROOMER PEDOPHILE LIKE YOUR IDOL LIVINGTON," he responded to a fan on Twitter. "WHO TALKS ABOUT SEX WITH 15 YO BOYS? YA N***AS BE EXPOSIN YASELVES CAPING FOR THIS DUDE BRO YUCK," The Kid Mero added in another tweet.

"BRO IS A NET NEGATIVE TO SOCIETY WHATEVER HE SAYS ABOUT ME IS ALL HIS ALCOHOLIC IDEATION," he continued his tweet storm. "MAANNNN SHUT YOUR FAT A** UP LIVINGSTON. YOU A F***IN *VERIFIED* PEDOPHILE," the comedian initially alleged. "I COULD STOP THERE! I HAD YOU CRYING ON STREAM, WHOS PUNCHING DOWN? YOU GETTING ABUSED IN THE REPLIES, YOURE A FAT F***IN LOSER DOG. GO BOX SAUCY SANTANA I F***IN *DARE YOU* ILL PUT UP HALF A TICKET."

For those unaware, the two media personalities' beef stretches back to the Desus & Mero days, as they often dissed Akademiks as a negative influence on hip-hop culture. It seems like their online battles will not end anytime soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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