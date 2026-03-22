Mero Alleges DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Amid Back & Forth Disses

DJ Akademiks has had beef with former In The Morning cohosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg for a while, celebrating their firing from Hot 97. However, he isn't very excited about their morning slot replacement, Mero. The two have had an ongoing feud for about a decade now, and it just blew up on Twitter once again.

The Kid Mero had responded to DJ Akademiks earlier this weekend, specifically calling him a "d**krider" and a drunkard who relies on "media gossip." Later, the streamer and commentator's tweets in response continued his criticisms of the radio host and comedian.

"Objectively… I believe the whole hip hop thought ebum & rosendweeb were a failure," he wrote. "But u even worse. U a DEI hire. With failing numbers . U getting fired as soon as that guaranteed period runs up. U never had talent it was the other ugly bald n***a w a beard that was the guy."

Ak continued in another tweet: "U the equivalent to Key from Key n Peele. N***a u were the mascot not the actual talent u bum. U need to apologize and go back to sucking the d**k of that other ugly n***a w the beard u use to ride his d**k for a check. U suck solo."

From there, Akademiks clowned Mero's numbers, threatened to buy his "brand," and said he will stop "punching down" on those he feels like he's surpassed in the media industry.

Why Is DJ Akademiks Beefing With Mero?

In response, Mero continued his beef with DJ Akademiks by bringing up past grooming allegations against him. These specifically relate to Akademiks' stream with an underage boy and others, who made sexual questions to him.

"I MIGHT NOT BE S**T TO YOU THATS FINE!! I KNOW IM NOT A GROOMER PEDOPHILE LIKE YOUR IDOL LIVINGTON," he responded to a fan on Twitter. "WHO TALKS ABOUT SEX WITH 15 YO BOYS? YA N***AS BE EXPOSIN YASELVES CAPING FOR THIS DUDE BRO YUCK," The Kid Mero added in another tweet.

"BRO IS A NET NEGATIVE TO SOCIETY WHATEVER HE SAYS ABOUT ME IS ALL HIS ALCOHOLIC IDEATION," he continued his tweet storm. "MAANNNN SHUT YOUR FAT A** UP LIVINGSTON. YOU A F***IN *VERIFIED* PEDOPHILE," the comedian initially alleged. "I COULD STOP THERE! I HAD YOU CRYING ON STREAM, WHOS PUNCHING DOWN? YOU GETTING ABUSED IN THE REPLIES, YOURE A FAT F***IN LOSER DOG. GO BOX SAUCY SANTANA I F***IN *DARE YOU* ILL PUT UP HALF A TICKET."