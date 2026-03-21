Mero Trashes DJ Akademiks For His Attacks Against Hot 97

The Kid Mero is enjoying his new position as morning host of Hot 97's morning programming, but this new role hasn't eliminated his previous beefs. He has been feuding with DJ Akademiks for about a decade now, and Mero decided to weigh in on Ak's attacks against Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and the radio station as a whole.

In a clip from Akademiks' livestream caught by Brey Tha Barbie on Twitter, the commentator goes over why he thinks Ebro and Rosenberg got fired. For those unaware, after the firing of In The Morning, The Kid picked up their morning slot.

Ak thinks they couldn't "advance with the times" in the hip-hop game, claiming they tried to pick their own stars rather than fans. He also clowned their ratings in comparison to digital streaming markets. However, DJ Akademiks took aim at Mero, calling him a "DEI" hire that's even worse than Ebro and Rosenberg when it comes to ratings and talent. He thinks The Kid will be out soon, and the new radio host clapped back in a fierce manner on Twitter.

"IDK HOW LIVINGSTON GOT FETAL ALCOHOL SYNDROME AS AN ADULT, YEAH DEFINITELY NOT TALKING TO NEW ARTISTS AT HOT97 NOT AT ALL," he wrote. Mero included a link to his recent Hot 97 interview with xaviersobased.

"LIVI IS A D**KRIDER THAT NEEDS THIS 'MEDIA GUY GOSSIP' S**T TO SURVIVE," he continued. "HE CANT *MAKE* ANYTHING. HE CANT HAVE AN ORIGINAL THOUGHT, F***IN FAT DORK."

Why Do DJ Akademiks & Mero Have Beef?

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Mero's beef goes back to the Desus & Mero days, where the two called him a loser and a negative influence on hip-hop culture. Akademiks retorted, and since then, he and The Kid go at each other every now and again. This Hot 97 shake-up just gave Ak more ammunition, considering DJ Akademiks' beef with Ebro and Rosenberg.