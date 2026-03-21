Mero Trashes DJ Akademiks For His Attacks Against Hot 97

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mero Trashes DJ Akademiks Attacks Against Hot 97
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: The Kid Mero attends The Vince Staples Show S2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
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DJ Akademiks has been clowning Hot 97, Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Mero for a long time, but especially after Mero took over.

The Kid Mero is enjoying his new position as morning host of Hot 97's morning programming, but this new role hasn't eliminated his previous beefs. He has been feuding with DJ Akademiks for about a decade now, and Mero decided to weigh in on Ak's attacks against Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and the radio station as a whole.

In a clip from Akademiks' livestream caught by Brey Tha Barbie on Twitter, the commentator goes over why he thinks Ebro and Rosenberg got fired. For those unaware, after the firing of In The Morning, The Kid picked up their morning slot.

Ak thinks they couldn't "advance with the times" in the hip-hop game, claiming they tried to pick their own stars rather than fans. He also clowned their ratings in comparison to digital streaming markets. However, DJ Akademiks took aim at Mero, calling him a "DEI" hire that's even worse than Ebro and Rosenberg when it comes to ratings and talent. He thinks The Kid will be out soon, and the new radio host clapped back in a fierce manner on Twitter.

"IDK HOW LIVINGSTON GOT FETAL ALCOHOL SYNDROME AS AN ADULT, YEAH DEFINITELY NOT TALKING TO NEW ARTISTS AT HOT97 NOT AT ALL," he wrote. Mero included a link to his recent Hot 97 interview with xaviersobased.

"LIVI IS A D**KRIDER THAT NEEDS THIS 'MEDIA GUY GOSSIP' S**T TO SURVIVE," he continued. "HE CANT *MAKE* ANYTHING. HE CANT HAVE AN ORIGINAL THOUGHT, F***IN FAT DORK."

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Why Do DJ Akademiks & Mero Have Beef?

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Mero's beef goes back to the Desus & Mero days, where the two called him a loser and a negative influence on hip-hop culture. Akademiks retorted, and since then, he and The Kid go at each other every now and again. This Hot 97 shake-up just gave Ak more ammunition, considering DJ Akademiks' beef with Ebro and Rosenberg.

But the streamer also posited that he won't look for a back-and-forth with Mero, so we doubt he will respond here. Still, it probably won't be long before one of them attacks the other again, whether unprovoked or as delayed responses.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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