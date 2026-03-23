Mero Unleashes On DJ Akademiks In Scathing Hot 97 Rant

Mero went off on DJ Akademiks during Monday's episode of his Hot 97 morning show, accusing the livestreamer of contributing nothing to hip-hop and exploiting other people's content and drama for gossip. The move comes after the two began feuding on social media over the weekend.

"If you don't say my name out your stupid fat mouth, you got no motion. You don't make nothing, you don't do nothing, you don't add nothing. You are a net negative to hip-hop culture, you're a net negative to society," Mero began his rant.

Mero then accused him of drinking alcohol in his mother's basement and gossiping about people more important than him. "We make culture, we don't just talk about it," he remarked, referring to Hot 97. "You're a gossiper. You are Page Six in the flesh, you're a diabetic page out of the New York Post, you fat hamster."

He continued: "When I sit down and talk to somebody, it's Denzel Washington, it's Barack Obama, it's Matt Damon. It's the names that mean something in the culture of entertainment. When you sit down, you sit down with a diabetic Tekashi and a guy called Wack 100 and a guy who hangs out in project courtyards yelling at windows."

Mero concluded by threatening to get physical. "You don't want no smoke with anybody, especially me. If it wasn't for them strip club bouncers that form a forcefield around you, you'd be food. You're a 20-piece chicken nugget with sweet and sour sauce," he joked. "The last thing I'll say about you, is that you are a one-trick pony. You know how to do one thing, and that's exploit poverty, misery, and violence for your own monetary gain."

Why Are Mero & DJ Akademiks beefing?