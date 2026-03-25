Mero once again trolled DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, responding to a report that the U.S. Army is raising the maximum age to enlistment to 42. In doing so, he suggested they send Akademiks "to the meat grinder" and joked that he could be a human shield on the battlefield.

“THEY SENDIN YA MFS TO THE MEAT GRINDER SEND @Akademiks,” Mero wrote. “FIRST HES BIG AS A DUCK BLIND PROLLY ABSORB SOME ROUNDS AND SAVE THE GUYS BEHIND HIM. WHEN HE PISS ON HIMSELF THE ODOR WILL REPEL ENEMY COMBATANTS [brain emojis].”

Read More: Mero Unleashes On DJ Akademiks In Scathing Hot 97 Rant

Why Are Mero & DJ Akademiks Beefing?

The drama began on social media over the weekend. In one post on X, Akademiks described Mero as a "DEl hire" to replace Ebro Darden at Hot 97. "Objectively… I believe the whole hip hop thought ebum & rosendweeb were a failure," he wrote. "But u even worse. U a DEI hire. With failing numbers . U getting fired as soon as that guaranteed period runs up. U never had talent it was the other ugly bald n***a w a beard that was the guy."

Mero ended up addressing the situation on Monday's episode of his Hot 97 show. "When I sit down and talk to somebody, it's Denzel Washington, it's Barack Obama, it's Matt Damon. It's the names that mean something in the culture of entertainment. When you sit down, you sit down with a diabetic Tekashi and a guy called Wack 100 and a guy who hangs out in project courtyards yelling at windows," he said.