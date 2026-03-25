Mero Volunteers DJ Akademiks To "Absorb Some Rounds" In The Army

BY Cole Blake
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: The Kid Mero attends The Vince Staples Show S2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
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Mero has been feuding with DJ Akademiks since he labeled him a "DEI hire" in a recent post on social media.

Mero once again trolled DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, responding to a report that the U.S. Army is raising the maximum age to enlistment to 42. In doing so, he suggested they send Akademiks "to the meat grinder" and joked that he could be a human shield on the battlefield.

“THEY SENDIN YA MFS TO THE MEAT GRINDER SEND @Akademiks,” Mero wrote. “FIRST HES BIG AS A DUCK BLIND PROLLY ABSORB SOME ROUNDS AND SAVE THE GUYS BEHIND HIM. WHEN HE PISS ON HIMSELF THE ODOR WILL REPEL ENEMY COMBATANTS [brain emojis].”

Read More: Mero Unleashes On DJ Akademiks In Scathing Hot 97 Rant

Why Are Mero & DJ Akademiks Beefing?

The drama began on social media over the weekend. In one post on X, Akademiks described Mero as a "DEl hire" to replace Ebro Darden at Hot 97. "Objectively… I believe the whole hip hop thought ebum & rosendweeb were a failure," he wrote. "But u even worse. U a DEI hire. With failing numbers . U getting fired as soon as that guaranteed period runs up. U never had talent it was the other ugly bald n***a w a beard that was the guy."

Mero ended up addressing the situation on Monday's episode of his Hot 97 show. "When I sit down and talk to somebody, it's Denzel Washington, it's Barack Obama, it's Matt Damon. It's the names that mean something in the culture of entertainment. When you sit down, you sit down with a diabetic Tekashi and a guy called Wack 100 and a guy who hangs out in project courtyards yelling at windows," he said.

"You don't want no smoke with anybody, especially me. If it wasn't for them strip club bouncers that form a forcefield around you, you'd be food. You're a 20-piece chicken nugget with sweet and sour sauce," he concluded. "The last thing I'll say about you, is that you are a one-trick pony. You know how to do one thing, and that's exploit poverty, misery, and violence for your own monetary gain."

Read More: Mero Alleges DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Amid Back & Forth Disses

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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