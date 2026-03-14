Peter Rosenberg Feels Disrespected After N.O.R.E. Praises The Kid Mero

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Peter Rosenberg Disrespected NORE Praises The Kid Mero
The 13th annual Mark A. Sasso Memorial Softball Tournament is held at Wagaraw Field in Hawthorne, NJ on Saturday August 20, 2022. Peter Rosenberg on team ESPN walks onto the field with Bear. Mark A Sasso Memorial Softball Tournament. © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The Kid Mero replaced Peter Rosenberg, Ebro Darden, and Laura Stylez on Hot 97's morning programming, and he recently hosted N.O.R.E.

Hot 97 is a pillar of hip-hop radio and beyond, but its massive status means that some infighting will sadly happen now and again. This time around, it revolves around current morning host The Kid Mero, former morning cohost Peter Rosenberg, and the former's recent guest on Hot 97's Mornings With Mero, the one and only N.O.R.E.. It seems like there are still some hard feelings among media hosts around Rosenberg's exit from the station, as he, Laura Stylez, and Ebro Darden's In The Morning segment was axed.

Back to Noreaga, though, Mero hosted him recently on his morning show, which was his first time pulling up to the station since 1997. "I was excited to be on this show because it's the first time in a long time that New York radio sounds like New York," the rapper and Drink Champs host expressed.

Then, Peter Rosenberg took to Twitter to share his grievances with this comment, although he still has love for N.O.R.E. despite his words. "Man I peep a lot of people I love (like Nore) casually dropping subtle shots like this and it's absolutely bonkers," he wrote.

"When it comes to New York people get real conservative about immigration lol," Rosenberg continued. "Dad from Brooklyn, moved here in 07. Married a New Yorker--Misshattan no less. Bought homes in New York. Had a baby with that New Yorker, Did more to put on for New York underground rap than any New Yorker on the fm airwaves since Kay Slay. And still gotta catch these strays cuz I didn't go to high school in New York. And Nore lives in Miami LOL!!" For the record, Rosenberg was born and raised in Maryland.

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Peter Rosenberg's Drake Beef

However, this changing of the guards regarding Hot 97 is not the most combative narrative to emerge from In The Morning's exit. Peter Rosenberg found himself in beef with none other than Drake, who mocked the hosts (specifically him and Ebro) for losing their on-air spot.

But The Kid Mero isn't safe either, as DJ Akademiks still has a lot of smoke for him. When it comes to this situation with N.O.R.E., though, we doubt Rosenberg and Mero hold as much bad blood in any direction.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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