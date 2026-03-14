Peter Rosenberg Feels Disrespected After N.O.R.E. Praises The Kid Mero

Hot 97 is a pillar of hip-hop radio and beyond, but its massive status means that some infighting will sadly happen now and again. This time around, it revolves around current morning host The Kid Mero, former morning cohost Peter Rosenberg, and the former's recent guest on Hot 97's Mornings With Mero, the one and only N.O.R.E.. It seems like there are still some hard feelings among media hosts around Rosenberg's exit from the station, as he, Laura Stylez, and Ebro Darden's In The Morning segment was axed.

Back to Noreaga, though, Mero hosted him recently on his morning show, which was his first time pulling up to the station since 1997. "I was excited to be on this show because it's the first time in a long time that New York radio sounds like New York," the rapper and Drink Champs host expressed.

Then, Peter Rosenberg took to Twitter to share his grievances with this comment, although he still has love for N.O.R.E. despite his words. "Man I peep a lot of people I love (like Nore) casually dropping subtle shots like this and it's absolutely bonkers," he wrote.

"When it comes to New York people get real conservative about immigration lol," Rosenberg continued. "Dad from Brooklyn, moved here in 07. Married a New Yorker--Misshattan no less. Bought homes in New York. Had a baby with that New Yorker, Did more to put on for New York underground rap than any New Yorker on the fm airwaves since Kay Slay. And still gotta catch these strays cuz I didn't go to high school in New York. And Nore lives in Miami LOL!!" For the record, Rosenberg was born and raised in Maryland.

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Peter Rosenberg's Drake Beef

However, this changing of the guards regarding Hot 97 is not the most combative narrative to emerge from In The Morning's exit. Peter Rosenberg found himself in beef with none other than Drake, who mocked the hosts (specifically him and Ebro) for losing their on-air spot.