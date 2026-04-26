Rare "Fresh Prince" Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic Laceless Sample Surfaces

A rare and extremely special Air Jordan 5 sample has just surfaced online. This is the "Fresh Prince" Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic in its laceless lifestyle form. The same Fresh Prince details that appeared on earlier samples have now shown up on a Black Metallic version.

The connection between Will Smith and the Air Jordan 5 runs deep. Throughout the first season of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Will Smith wore the Air Jordan 5 in several colorways without laces. Jordan Brand turned that cultural moment into an intentional design detail years later.

Inspired by the laceless AJ5 model Smith was known for, the construction seals up the lace loops entirely. Furthermore, internal bands lock down the tongue to make up for the lack of laces. The result is a shoe that connects right back to the show.

The Black Metallic colorway holds a particularly special place in Fresh Prince history. There was one shoe Will Smith wore every episode, and that was the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic", featured in the show's opening credits and inaugural episode.

This sample is not expected to release publicly. However, its emergence adds another remarkable chapter to Jordan Brand's ongoing relationship with 90s TV nostalgia. For collectors and Fresh Prince fans, this is one of the more exciting samples we've ever seen.

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"Fresh Prince" Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic Sample

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic" is one of the most culturally loaded colorways in sneaker history. The shoe features a black nubuck upper with silver reflective tongue and shark-tooth midsole accents, creating an instantly recognizable silhouette.

The laceless construction closes off the eyelets entirely, giving the shoe a cleaner, more lifestyle-ready profile. A teal and pink tongue tab references the Fresh Prince branding seen on earlier samples. The tongue includes "West Philadelphia" branding, a direct reference to the opening line of the show's theme song.